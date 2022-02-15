Dive Coach Amber Carron coaches the Sedro Woolley, Burlington Edison and Anacortes divers at Fidalgo Pool, which is the only pool with a dive tank in the Skagit Valley. Shown here with her podium are placing divers: Ezekial Stansberry (Burlington-Edison, fifth), Fletcher Olson (Anacortes, third), Sam Davis (Anacortes, sixth), Zephy Blee (Anacortes, first), and Charlie King (Burlington-Edison, fourth).
After placing second to Sedro-Woolley swimmer Peter Pusateri during Friday prelims, sophomore Zach Harris comes back faster during the 100 breast stroke final, to win with a new personal record of 1.00.96.
Ryan Horr of Anacortes swims the 500 freestyle Friday at the Northwest 2A District Championships in Anacortes.
Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Publishing
Sabine Hambleton / Contributed
Coach Ruth Masters presents first-place plaques to the 400 freestyle relay team of Ethan Niessner, John Hernandez, Will McClintock and Ryan Horr
Sabine Hambleton / Contributed
Sonia Hambleton
The team won the district title and is moving on to state.
Three Anacortes High School swimmers won two individual events apiece as the Seahawks won the district title Saturday, Feb. 12.
Ryan Horr won the 200 freestyle (1:47.27) and 500 freestyle (4:50.20); Zachary Harris the 200 individual medley (2:03.17) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.96); and Will McClintock the 50 freestyle (23.27) and 100 backstroke (56.60).
Other winners included Zephy Blee (diving, 336.45 points), Ethan Niessner (100 butterfly, 54.40) and the Seahawks’ three relay teams.
The day before, four AHS swimmers posted the top prelim times in a total of six individual events, and the Seahawks had the top times in each of the three relays.
Horr had the top prelim times in the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 48.50 seconds) and 500 freestyle (4:52.10); McClintock was the fastest in the 50 freestyle (22.97) and 100 backstroke (57.31); Harris was fastest in the 200 individual medley (2:04.32); and Niessner was fastest in the 100 butterfly (56.16).
Niessner was second fastest in the 200 freestyle and Harris second fastest in the 100 breaststroke.
The state competition is Thursday to Saturday in Federal Way.
