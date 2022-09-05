The Anacortes cross country teams are lacing up their running shoes again after having a “phenomenal” season in 2021, according to Head Coach Brad Templeton.

All the teams (including junior varsity) won county team championships last year. The girls varsity team took home conference and district titles and came within one point of winning the state title (which they lost to a team they had already beaten five times in the season). Two boys also qualified for state, which hadn’t happened in several years, Templeton said in an email.

