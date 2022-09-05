The Anacortes cross country teams are lacing up their running shoes again after having a “phenomenal” season in 2021, according to Head Coach Brad Templeton.
All the teams (including junior varsity) won county team championships last year. The girls varsity team took home conference and district titles and came within one point of winning the state title (which they lost to a team they had already beaten five times in the season). Two boys also qualified for state, which hadn’t happened in several years, Templeton said in an email.
The team is even bigger this year than last — one of the biggest ever, he said.
“I’ve been impressed with the fitness some of our varsity runners have expressed in our first couple of workouts,” Templeton said in his email. “It’s obvious during practice our first week that they had been putting in some miles over the summer.”
This should be a good year, he said.
“We are expecting to have a full return to our season to include some things we have not been able to do the past couple years due to COVID," he said in the email. "Team dinners and pancake runs top that list as well as our annual overnight trip to a meet down at Seaside, Oregon, which had been canceled the past two years.”
There are also some big meets coming up this year. The team has its only home meet on Thursday, Sept. 22. The race starts and finishes in Seahawk Stadium and the first race starts at 4 p.m. Templeton invited the community to come and support the team.
There’s a huge number of new runners this year, including freshmen Dylan Rowell and Maverick Ball on the boys team. Both have a lot of natural ability, Templeton said.
“It’s not common for a freshman boy to come into a high school team and have an opportunity to make an impact,” he wrote. “These two will be interesting to watch.”’
Top returners on the boys side are Parker Mong, Ethan Miller, Wolfie Strohschien, John-Fritz Von Hagel, Parker King, Frank Peterson and Luke Graham. Mong competed at state last year as a sophomore and has worked hard and set goals for himself for this year, Templeton said. King, Peterson and Graham are new to varsity this year.
The girls side is pretty full of returners, but Templeton said there are a few varsity spots that may be open. Some key newcomers are freshmen Lucy Lemrick, Riley Boxx and Emily Pianetta, along with senior Bre Morgenthaler.
Jessica Frydenlund, Carolyn Chambers, Casey Lemrick, Abbie Goodwin and Dylan Willingham all took part in the team that took second at state last year.
“All in all we expect both our squads to be in the mix at the championship portion of our season and to have some of our junior varsity student-athletes ready to step in when and if needed,” Templeton said in his email.
