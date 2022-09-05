Anacortes High School Seahawks teams are taking on competitors this week as the fall sports season gets going.
The Anacortes varsity volleyball team will play at 7 p.m. today at Blaine and then 6:30 p.m. Thursday at La Conner. The girls will host Nooksack Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, then play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Sedro-Woolley, host Bellingham at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and play at Oak Harbor at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The girls soccer team hosts Lynden Christian at 7 p.m. Thursday and Burlington-Edison at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. It will play at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Ferndale and at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Mount Baker. It hosts Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The boys tennis team will host Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. Thursday, then head to the Sehome Doubles Invite at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10. The team hosts Oak Harbor at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Mount Vernon, plays at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Ferndale, and then hosts Sedro-Woolley at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, and Squalicum at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Football plays at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at Port Angeles, then 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Archbishop Murphy and hosts Lakewood at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23.
The girls swim team will take part in a Northwest Conference relay at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then face Burlington-Edison at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, both at the Skagit Valley YMCA, and then host Lynden at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lynden. Next, it will compete at Mount Vernon at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The cross country team will start its season with an invitational against several teams at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Sehome. Then, it will face off with Lakewood, Bellingham and Nooksack Valley at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at Lakewood, and host Ferndale, Lynden and Mount Baker at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.
