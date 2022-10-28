Seahawk Stadium was buzzing Friday night as an undefeated Anacortes squad took on undefeated Lynden for the final game of the regular season and the conference title.
The stands filled early, with seats hard to come by more than an hour before game time. Extra bleachers across the field also filled as the teams prepared to battle.
Despite scoring first and adding a 90-yard interception touchdown, the Seahawks couldn't quite keep up with the Lions. Anacortes fell to Lynden 23-13.
Brady Beaner scored the first touchdown for Anacortes, running in the ball about halfway through the first quarter.
After the Anacortes and Lynden teams traded interceptions near each other's endzones, Lynden was able to score in the second quarter.
Near the end of the half, Anacortes' Hayden John intercepted a Lynden pass and ran 90 yards for the touchdown to cheers from the Anacortes fans that shook the stadium bleachers.
A missed field goal attempt from Lynden ended the half. But Lynden scored twice in the third quarter and then hit a field goal in the fourth, sealing the win.
There's a reason Lynden is ranked top in the state, Anacortes head coach Justin Portz said after the game.
"They are hard to beat," he said. "You can't make mistakes and expect to beat them. Unfortunately, we made some mistakes today."
Mistakes offer Anacortes a chance to learn and grow, and it's a perfect time to take what they are learning and use it in the playoffs, Portz said.
"We still have a lot more football to play," he said, adding they hope to see Lynden again in a few weeks.
The Seahawks finished the regular season with an 8-1 record.
"I'm proud of them," Portz said of his team. "They've played hard this whole season."
The crowd Friday might have been the biggest the Seahawks have seen this season, but the community has shown up each week to fill the stadium, Portz said. As the weeks went on, the crowds grew.
"I try to remind these guys to look up and soak it in," he said of the cheering crowds. "They will remember that. The sting of the loss will fade, but they will remember this team and these friends for a long time."
