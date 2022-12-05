Football
Brock Beaner outruns Sehome’s defense in the second quarter of the Homecoming game Friday, Oct. 7. 

Several Anacortes High School football players earned Northwest Conference All-Conference honors this year, including sophomore running back Brock Beaner, who earned the title of Conference Most Valuable Offensive Player. Coach Justin Portz also earned the title of Coach of the Year.

Beaner also earned the spot of first-team linebacker, a position also earned by fellow Seahawk Adrian Castro. Rylin Lang earned an honorable mention in this position.


