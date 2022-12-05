Several Anacortes High School football players earned Northwest Conference All-Conference honors this year, including sophomore running back Brock Beaner, who earned the title of Conference Most Valuable Offensive Player. Coach Justin Portz also earned the title of Coach of the Year.
Beaner also earned the spot of first-team linebacker, a position also earned by fellow Seahawk Adrian Castro. Rylin Lang earned an honorable mention in this position.
For offensive linemen, Garrett Bickley is a first-time honoree, Kyle Leseman is on second team and Chase Moehl and Max Olson earned honorable mentions.
Bickley also earned a second-team place as a defensive lineman. Also at that position, Averie Sikes is first team, and Mason Weaver earned an honorable mention.
Rex Larson earned a first-time mention in his position as quarterback.
Hayden John is first team for wide receivers. Brady Beaner is second team, and Carson Portz and Rylin Lang earned honorable mentions.
Hayden John also earned first team for defensive back, with Brady Beaner again on second team. At that position, Landon Scafer and Landen Frost earned honorable mentions.
Brady Beaner also earned an honorable mention for running back.
Cooper Barton earned an honorable mention as a kicker.
