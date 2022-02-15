By the time they arrived at the district tournament Saturday, Feb. 12, the Anacortes High School girls basketball players had been practicing for a week, honing their skills and preparing to take on their first opponent, Sehome.
Sehome had beat them by just three points earlier in the season.
The girls said at practice last week that they were ready for the rematch.
Turns out, they were right.
The Seahawks beat Sehome by two, overcoming a three-point second quarter and moving themselves on to the next round of play and taking one step closer to a district championship. Anacortes scored 23 of its points in the second half to end the game at 37-35.
“It’s a measuring stick for us and where we are,” coach Nate Dunham said last week.
Camryn Kerr, a junior, led the team with 16 points.
They played Burlington-Edison, a tough team ranked No. 1 in the district, Tuesday night, but results were not available at press time.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Districts continue until Feb. 19, then regionals start are Feb. 25-26 and state starts Wednesday, March, 2, in Yakima, if the team makes it that far.
“We have had a lot of ups and downs, but we are really coming together here at the end,” Kerr said.
The girls are battling through illness and multiple injuries, but they are working hard on the game, she said.
Dunham said the girls worked hard through adversity.
“They are persevering,” he said. “They are taking everything they are dealing with and still playing their best basketball.”
While preparing for the district tournament last week, the team focused on the same skills it’s been focusing on this year.
This is one of the smallest teams AHS has seen, not in number of players but in stature, Dunham said.
While a lack of height could be seen as a weakness, Dunham sees it as a strength. It forces the team to focus on other ways to succeed on the court, like speed.
“It pushes our pace of play,” junior Erin Kennedy said. “We are a lot faster.”
Many of the other teams don’t know what to do with a fast team, Dunham said.
“These are great strengths,” he said.
The girls learned a new offense this year, which took a little longer to pick up on and start really succeeding with it, Kennedy said.
The team this year is young, with only two seniors, six juniors and the rest sophomores and freshmen, Dunham said. Most of the girls will be returning next year.
For many on the team, the turning point of the season was a win against Mount Vernon. Going into that game, the team had lost five in a row and was ready to fight, Kerr said.
Senior Riley Pirkle said a lot of the girls play multiple sports and are competitive.
“(Losing) lit a fire under us,” she said. “We worked harder, and it paid off.”
They came out strong against Mount Vernon and won 57-38.
”That tipped things, our energy and our mentality,” Pirkle said.
They won six of the next nine games, including the last four.
One of the losses was against Lynden. But the team fought hard, Kerr said.
Kennedy said it’s been great to get back into a season that’s somewhat normal, after the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on the last couple of years. It’s still present, but regulations are allowing for more time on the court, and the postseason, this year.
“We get to actually play,” she said.
Even though play has happened, it’s not the same, Dunham said. COVID-19 has disrupted practices, put players in quarantine and affected just about every aspect of the season, including the team’s chances to bond, he said.
Bickley said her highlight of the season was when the team could do something fun together. They all competed in the gingerbread house competition at the Celebrate the Season event in December.
“I just want to thank my teammates for making my last season amazing,” Pirkle said.
