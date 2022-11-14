The Anacortes High School girls swim and dive team went undefeated this year and took their winning momentum to the 1A/2A state tournament, coming home Saturday, Nov. 12, with a second-place finish.
The Seahawks coach, Leslie Mix, also brought home a Coach of the Year award, as voted by the other state coaches.
The second-place spot for the Anacortes team is its best finish in years, after it placed third in 2019 and fourth in 2021.
"I'm thrilled with how well they did," Mix said.
The girls were facing illness on the way to the meet, so it wasn't clear how they would do, Mix said.
"They managed to pull it together and make it work," she said.
Senior Sabine Hambleton, one of the team captains, said the team kept checking the team scores as the meet progressed.
"We were hoping to place in the top three and we haven't placed that high in a really long time," she said. "It reflects all the hard work the girls have put in this season."
The girls finished the state championship meet, which spanned Thursday, Nov. 10, to Saturday, Nov. 12, with a win in the last event, the 400-yard freestyle relay, with a time of 3 minutes, 44.55 seconds.
Anacortes ended the meet with 227 points, behind Sammamish with 305.
Mix said it was great to earn a peer-voted coaching award.
"Knowing that my other coaching peers have been noticing how our kids in Anacortes have been swimming is very rewarding," she said.
It was definitely earned, Hambleton said.
During the preliminary rounds of the meet, Brown had a couple of strong races. She was second-fastest in the 200-yard individual medley (2:10.86) and second-fastest in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.55).
The top eight in each event Friday qualified for Saturday's finals.
A handful of other Anacortes swimmers fared well in the prelims.
Hambleton was third-fastest in 100 freestyle (56.34), Hailey Claridge was fourth-fastest in the 100 backstroke (1:02.96), Fiona Watkins was sixth-fastest in the 200 freestyle and eighth-fastest in the 100 freestyle, Annaly Ellis was eighth-fastest in the 200 freestyle and seventh-fastest in the 500 freestyle.
Anacortes also sent three relay teams to the finals.
The Seahawks had the fastest prelim time in the 400 freestyle relay, and third-fastest times in both the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Then, during the final round, Brown had a pair of runner-up finishes.
She was second in 200 individual medley in 2:08.37 seconds and second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.91.
The Seahawks placed high in all three relays.
Besides Brown, Anacortes had four other swimmers compete in championship races.
Hambleton was third in 100 freestyle, Claridge fourth in the 100 backstroke, Watkins fifth in 200 freestyle and sixth in 100 freestyle, and Ellis sixth in 200 freestyle and seventh in 500 freestyle.
In total, six seniors went to the meet, as well as two sophomores and a freshman.
"I was super proud of everybody," Ellis said.
Many of the girls have been swimming together for more than a decade so it was special to come together at this last meet and place so high, especially with the extra high note with winning the relay for the final event of the meet, Ellis said.
"We've been swimming together so long, it's just been really great to watch everyone improve," she said.
To prepare for the state meet, the girls practiced a taper technique, Hambleton said. Throughout the season, practices became tougher and then, as state approached, they backed off a little to help them rest up for the competition.
Also to prepare, they went through many different bonding activities to help them unify as a team, she said.
The girls arrived Thursday for the dive competition before the swimming competition got underway.
Diver Joy Evans placed 17th in the preliminaries and 19th in the semifinals, but didn't make it to the final round. MJ Anderson, who said the meet was "really, really good" for the team, placed 23rd in the preliminaries and did not move on.
The diving team found its coach part way through the year and worked hard to earn a spot at state, Hambleton said.
"It will be a tough year next year without our seniors, but I'm looking forward to seeing what our team will do," she said.
