The Anacortes High school girls swim and dive team continued its unbeaten season last week, with a win at the district meet.
The swimmers had the fastest prelim times Friday, Nov. 4, in eight of 11 swimming events on the first day of the Northwest 2A District Championships.
It then went on to take the team title in the 11-team meet with strong showings in championship races on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The Seahawks amassed 332 points, while runner-up Sehome finished with 184.
At the meet, Anacortes coach Leslie Mix earned the title of Coach of the Year, as voted by her fellow Northwest 2A District coaches. Each year, at both districts and state tournaments, the coaches vote on one coach to honor.
Senior co-captain Lindsay Brown earned the top powerpoint athlete title from the Washington Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association based on her performance at the meet.
On day one, Brown led the Seahawks with top prelim times in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 17.10 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:08.88).
Anacortes also turned in top times in the 200 freestyle (Fiona Watkins, 2:07.29), 100 freestyle (Sabine Hambleton, 57.02), 100 backstroke (Hailey Claridge, 1:03.39), and all three relays.
Watkins was also second fastest in the 100 freestyle (58.45).
Others to post top-three prelim times were Anacortes Annaly Ellis (second fastest in the 200 freestyle and third fastest in the 500 freestyle) and Jellybean Hunter (third fastest in the 100 butterfly).
On day two, Brown won titles in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 11.25 seconds) and the 100 breaststroke (1:07.01), while also swimming legs of winning 200 medley and 200 freestyle relay teams.
Anacortes also had titles from Hambleton (100 freestyle, 56.51), Claridge (100 backstroke, 1:02.31), Ellis (200 freestyle, 2:04.79) and its 400 freestyle relay team.
The Seahawks' Watkins was second in the 200 freestyle (2:05.93) and second in the 100 freestyle (58.01), while Ellis was second in the 500 freestyle (5:32.61).
The state tournament is Nov. 10-12 in Federal Way. Last year, the Anacortes team placed fourth.
