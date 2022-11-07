svh-202211xx-sports-Swimming-District-1.jpg
Anacortes' Lindsay Brown competes in the 100-yard breaststroke Friday at the Northwest 2A District Championships in Anacortes.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

The Anacortes High school girls swim and dive team continued its unbeaten season last week, with a win at the district meet.

The swimmers had the fastest prelim times Friday, Nov. 4, in eight of 11 swimming events on the first day of the Northwest 2A District Championships.


