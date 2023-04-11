Baseball
The Anacortes High School baseball team won again last week, ending up at a record of 8-3 overall and 5-1 in the Northwest Conference as of Monday.
Monday game results were not available at press time. The team plays at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lynden Christian, hosts Squalicum at 4:30 p.m. Friday, plays at Lakewood at 4 p.m. April 18, and hosts Oak Harbor at 4:30 p.m. April 19. Anacortes will also host Mount Vernon at 6:30 p.m. April 21, then play at 4 p.m. on April 25 at Burlington-Edison.
Anacortes 8, Sehome 0
Jacob Hayes threw a one-hitter while striking out eight April 4.
"It’s always good to get a league win and spring-break games can be a little weird," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "We were fortunate that Jacob threw well, and we were able to get some runs early."
Xavier Pateli was 3-for-4 while Andrew Van Egdom had a double and a triple for the Seahawks.
Hayes and Riley Mitchell each had a pair of hits while Toby Esqueda singled and had three RBI.
Boys Soccer
The boy soccer team picked up a loss this week on the way to its 2-4-2 overall record and 0-3-1 conference record.
The team plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Meridian, and at 4 p.m. April 17 at Ferndale, then hosts Sehome at 7 p.m. April 19, before playing at 7 p.m. April 25 at Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes 0, Burlington-Edison 1
It was the type of conference soccer game fans have come to expect when Burlington-Edison and Anacortes clash on the pitch Monday. The outcome was contested until the final whistle, and this time around, it was the Tigers taking Anacortes with a 1-0 victory.
Track and Field
Anacortes High School senior Jessica Frydenlund won two events April 8, helping the Seahawks to a second-place finish at the 37-team Birger Solberg Invitational track and field meet.
Frydenlund was first in the girls' 1,600 (5 minutes, 4.79 seconds) and first in 2,000-meter steeplechase (7:11.48)
The Seahawks had several other top-three girls' finishes.
Cate Griggs was second in the 800 (2:23.53), Emily Pianetta third in 800 (2:31.05), Amy Hanson second in triple jump (33-4 1/4), and the 1,600 relay team was third (4:23.44).
The Seahawks scored 65 team points, placing behind only Shorewood's 76.5.
For the Anacortes boys' team, Brock Beaner was first in the 200 (23.14) and second in the 100 (11.11), and the 400 relay team was second (44.04).
The Anacortes team hosts Ferndale and Lakewood at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, then heads to the LIl' Norway International at 11 a.m. April 22 at North Kitsap High School, and to the Skagit County Track Meet at 3:30 p.m. April 26.
Other sports
The softball team played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, it will play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Oak Harbor, then hosts at 6 p.m. April 18 before playing at 4:30 p.m. April 20 at Sedro-Woolley. The team will play at 4 p.m. April 24 at Blaine.
The girls golf team hosted multiple teams Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. The team will compete at 3 p.m. April 19 at Avalon Golf Links and at 3 p.m. April 24 at Homestead Golf Course.
The girls tennis team's results from Tuesday were not available at press time. They compete at 4 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon, then hosts Sedro-Woolley at 4 p.m. April 18 before competing at 4:30 p.m. April 20 at Sehome. The Northwest Conference Doubles Invite is at 4 p.m. April 21 and 10 a.m. April 22 at Sehome.
The boys golf team will compete at 3 p.m. April 18 at Homestead Golf Course, then at 2:30 p.m. April 25 at Whidbey Golf Club.
