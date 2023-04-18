Girls tennis
The girls tennis team picked up more wins last week.
The girls competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, the team competes at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, then at the Northwest Conference Doubles Invite at 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday at Sehome. The team hosts Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. April 25 and Lynden at 4 p.m. April 27.
Anacortes 7, Lakewood 0
The Seahawks were dominant on their home courts as they swept the Cougars in the Northwest Conference April 11.
At No. 1 singles, Emilie Cross won 6-0, 6-1 and Kaya Fountain won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3, Aleena Aippersspach won 6-1, 6-2 and Mikiah Dunham won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 4 spot.
In doubles, Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won 6-0, 6-0 at the top spot. Ava Hightower and Abby Cross won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Reese Illston and Emily Toledo won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Anacortes 6, Mount Vernon 1
The Seahawks were a singles match away from the Northwest Conference sweep of the Bulldogs April 13.
Fountain won at No. 2 singles 6-4, 6-0 over Lily Long. At No. 3, Aippersspach beat Manon Duchaussoy 6-3, 6-4 while Dunham won 6-0, 6-3 over Kira Wilson at No. 4.
In doubles, the Seahawk duo of Kennedy and Flynn defeated Samantha Stewart and Farah Briseno 6-2, 6-0 at the top spot.
At No. 2 doubles, Hightower and Cross won 6-4, 6-2 over Grace Dilwork and Sophia Greshishkin. At No. 3, Reese Illston and Sophia Reed defeated Miriam Cooksey and Mia Shackleton 6-2, 6-3.
Squalicum 4, Anacortes 3
The Seahawks fell to the Storm in a conference match April 14.
Anacortes had a singles win from Fountain (6-1, 6-0), and doubles wins from the teams of Kennedy and Flynn (6-3, 6-0), and Hightower and Cross (6-3, 6-2).
Baseball
Tuesday game results were not available at press time.
Next, it hosts Oak Harbor at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Mount Vernon at 6:30 p.m. Friday, before playing at Burlington-Edison at 4 p.m. April 25, hosting Mount Baker at 4:30 p.m. April 27, and playing at Meridian at 4 p.m. April 28.
Anacortes 6, Bellingham 0
The Seahawks shut out the Bayhawks in the conference game April 11.
"Good road win against a much-improved Bellingham team," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp.
Xavier Pateli had four hits, including a double and three runs. Jacob Hayes had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI. Jonathan Evans also had two hits.
Staely Moore threw six innings of one-hit baseball and struck out 10.
Anacortes 6, Lynden Christian 2
Hayes threw a complete game to lead Anacortes in the Northwest Conference game April 12.
Hayes struck out eight while securing his third win of the season.
Offensively, the Seahawks were led by Evans and Jake Andrew. Each had a pair of hits.
"Jacob threw well, and we were able to consistently put runners on base and put some pressure on Lynden Christian," Swapp said.
Pateli's two-run single in the fifth inning took Anacortes to a 6-0 lead.
Anacortes 11, Squalicum 2
The Seahawks handled the Storm in the conference game April 14.
Pitcher Jake Andrew threw a complete game with eight strikeouts.
The Seahawks trailed 2-0 in the fifth inning when Jack Metcalf tied the game with a two-run double.
Hayes gave Anacortes the lead later in the inning with a two-run single, and a seven-run sixth inning broke the game open.
Evans and Pateli each had two hits for the Seahawks, and Andrew had a two-run single.
"Good win for us … Squally came ready to play," Swapp said. "Jake threw well and we had some big hits. Jack Metcalf’s double was huge.”
Softball
The softball team fell twice last week, first 11-1 to Lakewood April 11 and then 17-7 to Oak Harbor April 13.
The team fell to a record of 0-6 in conference and 2-7 overall, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, it plays at Sedro-Woolley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. Monday, April 24, at Blaine, before hosting Lynden at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, and playing at 4 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Ferndale.
Track and Field
It was another big week for the Anacortes High School track and field team, which hosted Ferndale and Lakewood April 12.
Brock Beaner and Luke Hanson each won a pair of events for the Seahawk boys.
Beaner crossed the finish line first in the 100 with a time of 11.62 seconds and won the long jump with a distance of 20 feet, 1/2 inch. Hanson won the 110 hurdles (17.73) and triple jump (26-2 1/2).
On the girls' side, Anacortes' Camryn Kerr won the 100 (13.48) and 200 (28.16) while Regan Hunt won the 300 hurdles (52.93) and high jump (4-8).
The team competes at the Lil' Norway Invitational at 11 a.m. Saturday, then at the Skagit County Track Meet at 3:30 p.m. April 26, and 3 p.m. April 27, at Burlington-Edison.
Boys Soccer
A loss and a tie dropped the Anacortes boys soccer team to 0-4-1 in the Northwest Conference and 2-5-3 overall.
The team hosts Sehome at 7 p.m. Wednesday, plays at Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. April 25, and then hosts Lynden at 7 p.m. April 27, and Lakewood at noon April 29.
Anacortes 1, Meridian 1
Aaron McClellan scored on an assist by Owen Foley late in the second half to give the Seahawks (2-4-3) the nonconference draw April 12.
"It was a hard-fought match from both sides," Anacortes coach Brian Nelson said. "The narrow grass field was a bit of a struggle for us to adapt to and led to an unfortunate slow start for us. However, I was really pleased with the intensity we demonstrated in the last 20 minutes, and I was really proud of our guys for finding a way to tie the match late in the game."
Ferndale 2, Anacortes 0
The Golden Eagles shut out the Seahawks Monday.
Boys golf
The Anacortes boys golf team placed sixth in an eight-team match at Sudden Valley Golf Course April 13.
Anacortes' top golfer was Bailey Carr with a 99.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. They play at 2:30 p.m. April 25 at Whidbey Golf Club and at 3 p.m. May 1 at Avalon Golf Links.
Girls Golf
The girls compete at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Avalon Golf Links, then at 3 p.m. April 24 at Homestead Golf Course.
