Softball
The Anacortes High School softball team won two and lost one last week to end up at a record of 4-7 overall and 3-3 in the Northwest Conference as of Monday. Tuesday game results were not available at press time.
The team plays at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lynden Christian, then at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Sehome. The girls host Ferndale at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, and then play at 4 p.m. Friday, April 29, at Lynden.
Anacortes Seahawks 6
Meridian Trojans 1,
Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle threw a one-hitter and struck out 12 in the conference victory April 12.
Abby Ries and Sammie Baker each had three hits for Anacortes. One of Ries’ hits was a homer.
Mount Baker 16,
Anacortes 4
Ries had a two-run double for the Seahawks Thursday, April 14.
Anacortes 3,
Burlington-Edison 2
The Anacortes High School softball team beat Burlington-Edison 3-2 on Friday, April 15, in a conference game.
The Seahawks’ Kayleigh Sill scored from second base on a fielder’s choice for the go-ahead run.
Pirkle struck out 13.
Boys soccer
The boys soccer team won one and lost one last week to end up with a record of 3-3-3 overall and 2-3-3 in the conference as of Sunday. Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The boys host Ferndale at 7 p.m. today, then play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Lynden. The team hosts Blaine at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, before playing at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Nooksack.
Mount Vernon 5,
Anacortes 0
Mount Vernon’s Christopher Soto recorded a hat trick, and the Bulldogs shut out Anacortes 5-0 in a conference game April 12.
“Overall, we had a great performance,” said Mount Vernon coach Behr Ibarra. “Anacortes proved to be a side that was very hard to break down. They were a very disciplined team who worked very hard, and the score line does not give them enough credit.”
Anacortes 2,
Lynden Christian 0
The Seahawks kept a clean sheet against the Lyncs Thursday, April 14.
Noah Hunter and Aiden Santos scored for Anacortes while Matthew Rutz and Wesley Hunter collected assists.
Baseball
The AHS baseball team picked up two wins and one loss last week to end up at a record of 9-5 overall and 6-3 in conference.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. The team plays at 4 p.m. today at Ferndale, then hosts Lynden at 6 p.m. Friday. It will play at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Blaine, and hosts Nooksack Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 28.
Anacortes 6,
Squalicum 4
The Seahawks pulled away from the Storm in the fourth inning with three runs in a conference game April 12.
In that frame, Toby Esqueda singled on a 2-2 count, scoring two runs, and Gabe Bryant hit into a fielder’s choice that drove in a run.
Staely Moore got the win as he pitched six innings, allowed three hits and two runs and struck out nine. Riley Mitchell and Jacob Hayes pitched the seventh, with Hayes recording the save.
Jonathan Evans went 2-for-2.
Anacortes 14,
Lynden Christian 4
Hayes was a force for the Seahawks from the plate as well as the mound Wednesday, April 13.
Hayes went 4-for-4 with a home run, double and five RBI. He also threw 4 2/3 innings, striking out nine to secure his fourth win.
Evans, Moore and Jake Schuh each had three hits for the Seahawks, while Andrew Van Egdom added two.
Bellingham 4,
Anacortes 3
The Seahawks lost to the Bayhawks in the conference game Friday, April 15.
Girls tennis
The girls tennis team played Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
They play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Squalicum, then host Squalicum Tuesday, April 26, and play at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 28, at Ferndale.
Boys golf
Bruce Gaddie’s 108 led Anacortes, but the school was unable to field a full team for a conference matchup Thursday, April 14.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The boys play at 2 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Golf Links, then at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at Homestead Golf Course and then 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Avalon Golf Links.
Girls golf
The girls played Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, they play at 1 p.m. Monday, April 25, at Camaloch Golf Course, and then 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at North Bellingham Golf Course.
Track
The team competes at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood, then at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, at Sedro Woolley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.