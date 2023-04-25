Girls tennis
The Anacortes High School tennis team picked up more wins last week.
The girls competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Anacortes 7, Sedro-Woolley 0
The Anacortes girls' tennis team battled not only Sedro-Woolley on April 18, but also some rather blustery conditions.
The Seahawks persevered and got the 7-0 sweep of the Cubs in the Northwest Conference match.
At No. 1 singles, Anacortes' Aleena Aippersspach defeated Sophie Johnson 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. Mikiah Dunham beat Inna Leus 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2, Ava Hightower bested Thea Friebel 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 and at No. 4, Sophia Reed topped Gracie Sitton 6-0, 6-2.
"Brutal weather for tennis," said Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew. "... I was proud of my first and second singles players. Sophie Johnson had some great success with changing up her play and mindset against the wind. Inna Leus played competitively all the way through her two sets."
In doubles, the Seahawks continued to roll as Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn defeated Katie Helgeson and Emma Jutte 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1, Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 over Lacie Evans and Elyse St Germaine, and Emily Toledo and Abby Cross defeated Heather Bethea and Hallee Christy 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
Northwest Conference Doubles Invitational
Doubles teams of Kennedy and Flynn and Emilie Cross and Fountain did well enough to move on to the second day of competition, but did not place in the top five at the tournament April 21 and 22.
Anacortes 5, Sehome 2
The Seahawks swept the doubles play on their way to claiming the conference match.
Kennedy and Flynn won 7-5, 7-6 at No. 1, Hightower and Abby Cross were victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Toledo and Reed won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
In singles, Fountain won 7-6(4), 6-0 at the No. 2 spot while Mikiah Dunham rallied for a 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 victory at No. 3.
Softball
Anacortes beat Bellingham 21-1 April 18, then lost to Sedro-Woolley 12-2 April 20 before losing to undefeated Blaine 11-1 April 25.
The Seahawks stand at a record of 1-8 in the Northwest Conference and 3-9 overall.
The team hosts Lynden at 6 p.m. Wednesday, plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Ferndale, hosts Sehome at 6 p.m. May 1 and hosts Lynden Christian at 6 p.m. May 4.
Baseball
With three more wins last week (and eight in a row), the Anacortes baseball team moved into sole possession of first place in the 16-team conference standings at 11-1.
Tuesday results were not available at press time up. Next, Anacortes hosts Mount Baker at 4:30 p.m. April 27 and plays at Meridian at 4 p.m. April 28 to end the regular season.
Anacortes 7, Lakewood 1
Jacob Hayes got the win on the mound for Anacortes as he went six innings, striking out eight and yielding one unearned run April 18.
"You can never underestimate the value of league wins," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Lakewood is down in the standings, but their left-hander threw very well, and we had to really battle at the plate to score some runs."
Anacortes' Staely Moore broke a scoreless tie in the fifth inning with an RBI double that scored Riley Mitchell. Moore later scored on a hit by Jake Andrew.
The Seahawks scored two more in the sixth inning when Toby Esqueda doubled in Jonathan Evans and Andrew singled in pinch-runner Ethan Sperb.
Anacortes added three more runs in the seventh inning on a bases-loaded triple by Evans.
Anacortes 7, Oak Harbor 4
The Seahawks won their seventh game in a row April 19.
"Another good win for us," Swapp said. "Oak Harbor is a pretty good team. We got up 6-0 after two innings, but it never felt very comfortable. Jake Andrew continues to get it done on the mound for us."
Andrew went the distance to garner his sixth win this season.
From the plate, Xavier Pateli and Moore each had a pair of hits for Anacortes. Moore had a sacrifice fly in the first inning and a two-run single in the second.
Anacortes, Mount Vernon 1
Moore threw a no-hitter April 21 to lead the Seahawks past Mount Vernon 4-1 in a Northwest Conference baseball game.
Moore walked three and struck out seven in a matchup of the conference's two top teams.
"It was a great atmosphere for a high school baseball game," Swapp said. "Both teams made some mistakes, but kids on both teams were competing at a really high level."
Anacortes led 2-0 when Mount Vernon scored an unearned run in the third inning to make it 2-1.
In the fifth inning, Anacortes' Hayes hit a double off of the left field wall to score Sperb and Pateli.
Mount Vernon pitcher Brody Olmsted allowed the Seahawks four runs on three hits over five innings.
Track and Field
Brock Beaner won two events to lead the Anacortes boys' track and field team to a third-place team finish in the 18-team Lil' Norway Invitational meet April 22 in Poulsbo.
The sophomore took the boys' 400 (50.75 seconds) and the long jump (20 feet, 6 inches).
Two other Anacortes boys won titles — Parker Mong in the 1,600 (4:29.72) and Ethan Miller in the 3,200 (9:58.28).
The Anacortes girls had champions in Jessica Frydenlund in the 1,600 (5:01.94), Amy Hanson in the long jump (15-6) and its 1,600 relay (4:17.19) team.
The Anacortes girls took the team title.
The team competes this week in a multiday Skagit County track meet in Burlington. Then, it hosts Oak Harbor at 3:30 p.m. May 3.
Boys soccer
A 1-1 tie with Sehome April 19 left the Anacortes boys soccer team with a record of 0-4-2 in the Northwest Conference and 2-5-4 overall, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
Up next, they host Lynden at 7 p.m. Thursday and Lakewood at noon Saturday, then play at Squalicum at 7 p.m. May 2.
Boys Golf
The boys golf team came in last at a tournament hosted by Mount Baker April 18 with a team score of 557. The winning team from Sehome shot a 413.
The Anacortes golfer with the best score was Derek Betts with 100.
Other Anacortes golfers were Bailey Carr at 104, Cameron Goss at 110, Drew Doyle at 118 and Aaron Johnson at 125.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Next, they play in a conference competition at 3 p.m. May 1 at Lake Padden Golf Course and host the Skagit County Invitational at 3 p.m. May 9.
District competition starts May 15 at Lake Padden Golf Course.
Girls Golf
The girls golf team will compete at 3 p.m. May 8 at Skagit Golf and Country Club and then at the Skagit County Championships at 3 p.m. May 11 at Avalon Golf Links.
