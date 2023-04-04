Boys Soccer
The Anacortes High School Seahawks soccer team lost one and won one last week for a record of 2-3-2.
The Seahawks host Burlington-Edison at 7 p.m. April 10, play at Meridian at 7 p.m. April 12, play at Ferndale at 4 p.m. April 17, and host Sehome at 7 p.m. April 19.
Mount Vernon 8, Anacortes 2
The Bulldogs rolled past the Seahawks in a Northwest Conference match March 30. Cooper Barton and Hamilton Hunt scored for Anacortes.
Anacortes 1, Oak Harbor 0
Anacortes beat Oak Harbor 1-0 on April 1 in a nonconference match. Hunt scored the lone goal off an assist from Wes Hunter.
Baseball
Anacortes got two wins and fell once to improve to 7-3 overall and 4-1 in conference play as of Monday.
Tuesday results were unavailable at press time. Anacortes plays at 6 p.m. April 11 at Bellingham, then at 4:30 p.m. April 12 at Lynden Christian and hosts Squalicum at 4:30 p.m. April 14.
Anacortes 12, Blaine 1
All 12 Seahawks runs came in the second inning of the conference game March 28.
"Good win for us," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp. "Blaine is a much better team than the score indicates."
Staely Moore and Toby Esqueda each hit home runs in the second inning. Xavier Pateli finished with two hits and four RBI, and Riley Mitchell added a bases-loaded double.
Jake Andrew was 2-for-3 with a double, and Kannin Crews had two hits. Moore tossed a two-hitter.
Lynden 3, Anacortes 0
The Lions took the conference win March 30.
Anacortes pitcher Jacob Hayes gave up two earned runs. Lynden's Lane Simonsen yielded three hits with no walks and 13 strikeouts. Two of those hits came off Hayes' bat, one of which was a double.
"Jacob pitched very well," Swapp said. "Simonsen was really good. I've seen him pitch several times, and this was the best I've seen from him."
Anacortes 4, Ferndale 3
Anacortes won the conference game 4-3 Monday, dealing Ferndale its first loss of the season.
The game was tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh when Hayes lined a ball off the center-field wall to drive in Ethan Sperb with the game-winning run.
Hayes also belted a homerun earlier in the game over the center-field wall.
"It was a great high school baseball game," Swapp said. " ...Ferndale has an incredibly imposing lineup, and for Staely (Moore) to pitch as well as he did, giving up just three runs and striking out 10, is really impressive."
Moore pitched 6 2/3 innings before giving way to Andrew, who secured the final out.
Softball
The Anacortes softball team is 2-5 overall and 0-4 in conference after three losses last week.
The team lost to Squalicum 4-0 March 27, to Meridian 11-0 March 28, and to Nooksack Valley 20-9 March 30.
The team hosts Lakewood at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, plays Oak Harbor at 4 p.m. April 1, hosts Bellingham at 6 p.m. April 18, and plays at Sedro-Woolley at 4:30 p.m. April 20.
Girls tennis
The girls team lost one and won one last week to end at 3-2 overall and 1-1 in conference. It hosts Lakewood at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, plays at Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. April 13, hosts Sedro-Woolley at 4 p.m. April 18, and plays at Sehome at 4 p.m. April 20.
Anacortes 6, Blaine 1
The Seahawks dominated the conference match March 28.
In singles, Kaya Fountain won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, Mikiah Dunham 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 and Sophia Reed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 4.
Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won 6-1, 6-0 at the top doubles spot followed by a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 by Ava Hightower and Abby Cross. Reese Illston and Emily Toledo won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
Bellingham 6, Anacortes 1
On March 30, the Seahawks got their lone victory in the conference match at No. 1 doubles, where Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won a marathon match 7-6(4), 7-6(4).
Girls' Golf
The team hosts a meet at 3 p.m. April 11, then plays at Avalon Golf Links at 3 p.m. April 19.
Anacortes at Northwest Conference
The wind at North Bellingham Golf Course made conditions challenging for the eight teams playing the back nine March 28.
Anacortes was seventh with a 368. Trinity Erickson led the Seahawks with a 65.
Track and Field
The track and field team has taken another win. The team next competes at Sehome for the Birger Solberg Track Invite at 10 a.m. April 8, then hosts Ferndale and Lakewood at 3:30 p.m. April 12. The Lil' Norway Invitational is 11 a.m. April 22 at North Kitsap.
Anacortes, Lakewood at Meridian
The Seahawks swept the conference meet March 29.
The Anacortes boys finished with 118 points, followed by Lakewood (44.5) and Meridian (25.5). The Seahawk girls tallied 69 points, followed by Meridian (57) and Lakewood (55).
The boys were paced by Brady Beaner and Parker Mong. Beaner finished first in the 100 (10.29) and 200 (22.36). Mong won the 800 (2:04.66) and 1,600 (4:37.55).
Regan Hunt won the girls' high jump (4-9), long jump (13-5 1/2) and triple jump (31-3). Jessica Frydenlund took victories in the 800 (2:22.80) and 3,200 (11:49.83).
