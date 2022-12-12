Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys' basketball team won its third consecutive game last week. As of Sunday, it stood at a 3-0 record.
Monday game results were not available at press time. Up next, the boys play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon, then 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Black Hills, and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Oak Harbor.
Anacortes 79, Meridian 44
The team notched its first Northwest Conference victory and third consecutive win to start the season Monday, Dec. 5.
Anacortes defeated Meridian 79-44.
"We thought our boys did a great job adjusting to multiple different defenses," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Our ball movement was great."
John-Fritz Von Hagel led the Seahawks in scoring with 21 points.
Davis Fogle finished with 13 points while Brady Beaner, and Sam Hough scored 11 points apiece.
Girls' Basketball
The Anacortes girls basketball team picked up two wins last week for a record of 2-1 as of Sunday.
Monday game results were not available at press time. Up next, the team hosts Mount Vernon at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, plays at noon Saturday at Sequim and then hosts Oak Harbor at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, and Archbishop Murphy at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Anacortes 64, Meridian 24
Anacortes jumped out to a 21-4 lead in the first quarter and led 46-9 at halftime en route to the Northwest Conference victory Monday, Dec. 5.
Camryn Kerr scored a game-high 22 points for Anacortes while Rosie Hudson finished with 10 points.
Anacortes 37, Mount Baker 26
The Seahawks beat the Mountaineers in a Northwest Conference game Friday, Dec. 9.
Anacortes' Reese Morgenthaler had 13 points, while Regan Hunt chipped in seven and Aaliyah Hargrove six.
Boys swim and dive
The boys swim and dive team brought home more wins last week to remain undefeated.
The team hosts Mount Vernon at 2:55 p.m. Thursday and then 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes 123, Burlington-Edison 44
Zachary Harris and Will McClintock each posted a pair of individual wins as the Seahawks won every event in the Northwest Conference meet Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Harris won the 200 individual medley in 2:08.22 and 100 breaststroke in 1:05. McClintock touched the wall first in the 100 butterfly (1:00.43) and 100 backstroke (55.75).
Anacortes 110, Lynden 59
The Seahawks swam past the Lions in the Northwest Conference meet Thursday, Dec. 8.
Anacortes' Will McClintock and Zachary Harris each won a pair of individual events.
McClintock touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley in 2:10.06 and in the 100 freestyle in 51.10, while Harris won the 100 butterfly (58.67) and the 500 freestyle (5:36.93).
Girls bowling
The girls bowling team picked up two more wins last week to end up with 6-2 record as of Sunday.
The team won against Everett High School 3-0 and then beat Meridian 2-1.
Tuesday results were not available by press time.
The team competes again at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday and hosts Burlington-Edison at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Wrestling
The wrestling team competes at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood, hosts Stanwood at 6 p.m. Friday and then competes at Squalicum at 9:30 a.m. Saturday. After that, it compets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Burlington-Edison.
