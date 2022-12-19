Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team kept its undefeated streak alive with two more wins last week.
As of Sunday, the team's record was 5-0. Monday game results were not available at press time. Up next, it plays at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Harbor, then at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, and then 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Lake Stevens. It hosts Mount Baker at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.
Anacortes 69, Burlington-Edison 40
The Anacortes boys' basketball team made short work of Burlington-Edison as the home team rolled to victory in the annual TigerHawk showdown Dec. 12.
Anacortes won the Northwest Conference game 69-40.
The Seahawks relied on a stingy defense that held the Tigers to 18 points in the second half, nine each in the third and fourth quarters.
"Great student body tonight and a huge showing from the community in Anacortes," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "The atmosphere was amazing."
The Seahawks led 36-22 at halftime.
Davis Fogle scored a game-high 22 points for Anacortes while Brady Beaner finished with 13 points and John-Fritz Von Hagel added 10.
"Defensively, we are improving every game," Senff said. "I thought Fogle did a good job of dispersing the ball and our other four did a good job of catching and attacking and making the right plays."
Burlington-Edison was led by Blaine Granberg's 18 points, the only Tiger to reach double digits.
Anacortes 92, Mount Vernon 60
The Seahawks made short work of the Bulldogs in the Northwest Conference game Dec. 15.
Anacortes led 30-12 midway through the second quarter.
"The boys came to play," Senff said. "... We are in good flow right now and everyone is contributing on both ends of the floor."
Fogle had 27 points while Jacob Hayes had 14, Sam Hough 13 and Landon Schafer 12.
"We have a ton of respect for Brett (Farrar) and Mount Vernon," Senff said. "(Mount Vernon's) Quinn Swanson is the real deal and we just tried to make it hard on him and wear him down a bit."
Boys swim and dive
The Anacortes boys swim team brought home another win last week. The team next competes at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Sedro-Woolley.
Anacortes 109, Mount Vernon 70
The Anacortes High School boys' swim team beat Mount Vernon 109-70 on Dec. 15.
The Seahawks' Zach Harris won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 14.39 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.74 while Will McClintock won the 50 freestyle in 22.57 and the 100 backstroke in 55.53.
Girls basketball
The Anacortes girls basketball won once and lost twice last week, to settle at a record of 3-3 overall and 3-1 in conference.
The team hosts at Oak Harbor at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, then Arbishop Murphy at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28. Then, they play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Bremerton and then 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Lakewood.
Burlington-Edison 41, Anacortes 36
The Tigers notched the Northwest Conference victory over the Seahawks on Dec. 12.
Burlington-Edison led the TigerHawk game 16-6 at the end of the first quarter and 22-16 at the half.
Regan Hunt scored 13 points to lead the Seahawks.
Anacortes 61, Mount Vernon 34
The Seahawks notched the Northwest Conference victory over the Bulldogs on Dec. 15.
Anacortes held Mount Vernon to single-digit scoring in the first and third quarters and led 31-15 at halftime.
Rosie Hudson led Anacortes with 16 points while Camryn Kerr finished with 10.
Sequim 49, Anacortes 36
The Seahawks fell to the Wolves in a nonconference game on Dec. 17.
Kerr had 13 points and Hunt 11.
Girls bowling
The girls bowling team lost a match 3-0 on Dec. 13, against Burlington-Edison. They compete again at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Squalicum.
Wrestling
Anacortes' Averie Sikes won a title in the 18-team Grahan Morin tournament on Dec. 17. He won his 285-pound championship match by fall.
Anacortes' Rylin Lang and Talin Kerr each finished second -- Lang at 170 pounds and Kerr at 120.
The Seahawks' Dominic Ellertson was third at 113, James Fredricks third at 160 and Jordan Jopson fourth at 132.
The team next competes at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Burlington-Edison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.