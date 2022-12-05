Girls basketball
After its first game was canceled due to weather, the Anacortes High School girls basketball team went on to lose its first game of the season.
Its record was 0-1 as of Sunday. Monday game results were not available at press time. They play at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Mount Baker, host the Tiger-Hawk game with Burlington-Edison at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12 and then host a game with Mount Vernon at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Up next, they play at noon Saturday, Dec. 17, at Sequim.
The La Conner High School girls' basketball team beat Anacortes 62-42 on Thursday, Dec. 1, in a nonconference game.
La Conner came out firing, leading 16-4 at the end of the first quarter and 28-13 at halftime.
Josie Harper led La Conner with 20 points, while Makayla Herrera finished with 18 and Ellie Marble 15.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr scored 14 points to pace the Seahawks.
Boys wrestling
The Anacortes boys wrestling team took fifth out of 32 teams at the Edmonds-Woodway Tournament Saturday, Dec. 3.
Coach Michael Lomsdalen was pleased.
"It was a great test for our team competing in a very tough tournament to start our season," he said in an email.
Placing third in their respective weight classes were Talin Kerr at 120 pounds, James Freidrichs (160) and Rylin Lang (170). Placing fourth were Max Swetnam (106) and Averie Sikes (285). Dominic Ellertson (113) placed fifth and Jordan Jopson (132) and Eljah Kennedy (145) ended the tournament in the eighth-place spot for their weight classes.
The team hosts Arlington at 6 p.m. today. Then, it will compete at 8 a.m. Saturday at Centralia and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Lakewood. It hosts Stanwood at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, and competes at the Graham Morin Memorial Tournament at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
Boys basketball
The boys played Monday, but results were not available at press time. They host the Tiger-Hawk game with Burlington-Edison at 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at Mount Vernon and then play at Black Hills at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.
Anacortes 83, Archbishop Murphy 41
Davis Fogle scored 31 points as the Seahawks opened their season with a win Friday, Dec. 2.
Fogle, a transfer from Mount Vernon Christian, made five 3-pointers, including four in the second quarter.
Anacortes also had Jacob Hayes score 16 points and Brady Beaner 11.
Anacortes 70, Cedarcrest 58
The Seahawks won for the second time in as many nights Saturday, Dec. 3.
"You could tell it was a 3 o'clock game on Saturday after both teams played late Friday night," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "But we executed when we needed to."
Fogle had 24 points and Hayes 12.
Girls bowling
The girls competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They take on Meridian at 3:15 p.m. today, Burlington-Edison at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Jackson at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
The girls won 2-1 against Squalicum on Monday, Nov. 28, and then lost 3-0 to Mount Vernon on Tuesday, Nov. 29. They went on to win again against Seattle Preparatory School 2-1 on Friday, Dec. 2.
In the victory with Squalicum, the girls lost its first match by only two pins before coming back for the win, according to coach Teresa Syms.
Boys swim and dive
The Anacortes High School boys swim and dive competed Friday, Dec. 2 and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They head to Lynden at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and then host Mount Vernon at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15.
