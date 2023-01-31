Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team earned its first conference loss last week, falling just five points short of the top-ranked Lynden Lions. The Seahawks are 11-1 in conference and 15-2 overall.
The last three games of the regular season are 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at home (against Nooksack), at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Sedro-Woolley and at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 at Oak Harbor.
Lynden 78, Anacortes 73
There was plenty at stake Wednesday night when the Anacortes boys' basketball team squared off against Lynden on Jan. 26.
The stands were full, and most of the student section wore white as their spirit gear.
In a matchup of two of the state's top teams as well as the cream of the Northwest Conference, the No. 2-ranked Lions just got past the No. 4-ranked Seahawks, 78-73.
"Lost a tough one at home," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Second half was not a good half for us giving up 51 points."
The game saw the Seahawks in the lead for the majority of the game, coming down to the trading off of foul shots late in the fourth quarter.
Davis Fogle kept the Seahawks in the game as he poured in 39 points. He was 10-for-14 from the field. Teammate Jacob Hayes had 13 points.
"Offensively, we watched one guy do everything," Senff said. "We have to have trust in each other and have confidence that we can do it to beat a team like Lynden."
Heading into halftime, the Seahawks had 39 points to the Lions' 27.
Anacortes struggled after the half, scoring just seven in the third quarter. The Seahawks regained their stride in the fourth tallying 23 points.
Anacortes 84, Blaine 70
The Seahawks bounced back from a mid-week loss by picking up a Northwest Conference win over the Borderites on Jan. 28.
Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 25 points, Jacob Hayes 17 and John-Fritz Von Hagel 12.
Girls basketball
The girls team earned a win and a loss last week. The Seahawks are 8-4 in the Northwest Conferenc, 9-7 overall.
The last three games of the regular season are at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Nocksack Valley, at 7:5 p.m. Friday at home (against Sedro-Woolley) and at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at home (against Oak Harbor).
Lynden 61, Anacortes 29
The Lions held the Seahawks to nine points in the second half as they cruised to a conference victory Jan. 26.
Sixth-ranked Lynden led 32-19 at the half.
Camryn Kerr scored nine points to lead Anacortes.
Anacortes 61, Blaine 36
The Seahawks beat the Borderites in a conference game Jan. 28.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr and Reese Morgenthaler each scored 18 points.
Boys swim and dive
The undefeated boys swim and dive team brought home another win last week, but Tuesday results were not available at press time.
Up next are the Northwest Conference B Championships at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Arne Hannah Aquatic Center. District competition is at 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, at the Fidalgo Pool and Fitness Center.
Anacortes 110, Squalicum 68
The Storm were no match for the Seahawks in the conference meet Thursday, Jan. 26.
Anacortes' John Hernandez won the 200 freestyle (1:54.75) and 100 freestyle (51.58), while Zachary Harris won the 200 individual medley (2:04.32) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.42).
Wrestling
The girls team took part in the Lady Knights Invitational Jan. 28 in Everett.
In the 130-pound bracket, Cora Myers earned a bye before beating Leliana Hubble from Redmond in 1 minute, 17 seconds. Myers later fell to Elizabeth Castanda of Spanaway Lake in 1:46, just missing the semi-final round.
Madi Schafer, at 135 pounds, and Alita Ciron-penton both fell in each of their two matches.
The district tournament for both boys and girls wrestling starts at 9 a.m. Saturday in Sedro-Woolley.
