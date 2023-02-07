Boys basketball
After three more wins last week, the Anacortes High School boys basketball team, 14-1 in conference and 18-2 overall, now head into the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The district tournament runs from Feb. 9 to 18. The top three teams move on to state.
Anacortes 67, Nooksack Valley 46
The No. 4-ranked Anacortes boys' basketball team improved its record with the 67-46 win over Nooksack Valley on Feb. 1.
"Defense was good in the first and fourth quarters," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "We are still trying to become better defensively. We need to only worry about what’s in our backyard."
Davis Fogle finished the game with 21 points to lead Anacortes while Sam Hough scored 17, Brady Beaner 12 and Jacob Hayes 10.
"Brady was good on both ends (of the court)," Senff said.
Anacortes 63, Sedro-Woolley 46
Fogle scored 39 points to help Anacortes beat Sedro-Woolley 63-46 in a conference game Feb. 2.
The Seahawks are ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 2A state poll.
Fogle drained jumpers from the field, sunk a dozen free throws and had several dunks.
"Davis had it cooking tonight," Senff said.
Sedro-Woolley managed to keep it close early.
Senff said Sedro-Woolley is a much-improved team.
"Our boys did a good job of defending deep into the shot clock," Senff said. "Proud of them and how they played coming off a back-to-back game."
Anacortes 65, Oak Harbor 46
The Seahawks finished their regular season with a conference win over the Wildcats Feb. 4.
Fogle scored 30 points, while Hayes had 14.
"Super proud of these young men and what they have achieved," Senff said. "This will be a tough district tournament. We just have to come in being focused and hungry each game."
Girls' Basketball
The AHS girls basketball team picked up two wins and one loss last week to end up at a 10-5 record in conference and 11-8 overall. They now head into the district tournament Feb. 8-17. The top three teams will go to the state tournament.
Nooksack Valley 61, Anacortes 23
The Pioneers backed up their ranking as the No. 2-ranked 1A squad in the state.
Anacortes trailed 17-5 at the end of the first quarter and 35-11 at halftime of the conference game.
Three Seahawks managed to score four points each for Anacortes.
Anacortes 70, Sedro-Woolley 18
The Seahawks rolled past the Cubs in a conference game Feb. 3.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 14 points, while Regan Hunt and Aaliyah Hargrove had 10 apiece.
Anacortes 57, Oak Harbor 50
The Seahawks closed out their regular season with a conference win over the Wildcats Feb. 4.
Kerr had 27 points and Rosie Hudson 15.
Boys' Swimming
The district tournament is Friday and Saturday at the Fidalgo Pool.
Anacortes 137, Sehome 41
The Seahawks produced two double-event winners as they cruised to a Northwest Conference win Jan. 31
John Hernandez won the 200 individual medley in 2 minutes, 8.42 seconds as well as the 100 backstroke in 1:02.19. Jonathan Evans touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (24.82) and 100 backstroke (1:15.93).
