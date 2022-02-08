The Anacortes High School girls basketball team, 6-8 in the Northwest Conference and 8-10 overall, opens Northwest 2A District Tournament play on Feb. 12.
The girls picked up three wins last week to close out their regular season.
Anacortes 37,
Blaine Borderites 32
The Seahawks notched the nonconference victory Monday, Jan. 31, led by Camryn Kerr’s 14 points.
Anacortes 60,
Squalicum 47
Anacortes defended its home court Wednesday, Feb. 2, against Squalicum.
The Seahawks defeated the Storm 60-47 to claim the Northwest Conference victory.
The home team led 18-8 at the end of the first quarter, 31-26 at halftime and slowly pulled away in the second half.
Kerr scored 19 points to lead Anacortes while Riley Pirkle finished with 14 points and Rosie Hudson chipped in 10.
Anacortes 34,
Oak Harbor 24
The Seahawks put together a good third quarter to beat the Wildcats to wrap up the regular season Friday, Feb. 5.
The Seahawks led The Wildcats 10-9 at halftime but outscored the Wildcats by eight points in the third quarter to take control of the game.
Kerr scored 15 points for Anacortes
Boys Swim and Dive
District competition is at 2:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Fidalgo Pool. State competition is the following weekend in Federal Way.
Squalicum, Ferndale at Anacortes
The Seahawks defeated Squalicum 135-47 and Ferndale 145-32 in Northwest Conference action Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Ryan Horr, Will McClintock and Zachary Harris all won a pair of events for Anacortes.
Horr won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 47.39 seconds and the 500 freestyle in 4:49.70. McClintock touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle (51.78) and 100 backstroke (57.87). Harris finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:13.42) and the 100 breaststroke (1:05.31).
