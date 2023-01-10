Boys basketball
The Anacortes High School boys basketball team brought home more wins last week to keep to their perfect Northwest Conference record of 7-0. The team is 11-1 overall.
The boys host Bellingham at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and then play at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sehome and at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Ferndale. They host Lynden at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Anacortes 69, Lakewood 55
The Seahawks notched the victory to remain perfect in conference play Jan. 3.
"Lakewood battled hard all night long," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "Our boys handled their defensive pressure well and rebounded with authority. We knew that they were going to shoot a lot of threes, and we defended them well."
Senff was impressed with the effort of Brady Beaner, who scored 16 points.
"He brought a huge spark both offensively and defensively," the coach said. "Jacob Hayes did a great job on both ends rebounding the ball."
Davis Fogle led Anacortes in scoring with 21 points while Hayes finished with 15 points.
Anacortes 70, Squalicum 43
Fogle had 22 points and Hayes 19 as the Seahawks cruised to the Northwest Conference victory Jan. 5.
"We played Anacortes ball in the second half," Senff. "The boys did a great job of sharing it and played better defensively in the second half."
Anacortes 72, Lynden Christian 56
The Anacortes boys' basketball team remained atop the conference standings following a 72-56 win over Lynden Christian on Jan. 9.
"It took a full team effort," Senff said. "Our guys left everything they had out on that court. Lynden Christian is as good of a program as there is in this state, and we had to earn it."
Fogle led Anacortes in scoring with 27 points, 12 of which came from behind the arc as he drained four threes.
Hayes finished with 14 points.
Senff highlighted the play of Brock Beaner, saying he was phenomenal off the bench and played a huge role in defending one of the best big men in the league.
The coach also liked the efforts of Gabe Eilertsen and Landon Schafer, both of whom provided sparks for the Seahawks in the second half.
Wrestling
The Anacortes High School wrestling team picked up more wins last week.
It hosts Oak Harbor at 6 p.m. Wednesday then competes against many teams at 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Then, the team has a break until the district tournament Feb. 4.
Dual meets
The Mount Vernon girls wrestling team beat Anacortes 66-6 and Burlington-Edison 60-12 as the visitors had difficulty filling weight classes Jan. 4.
Against Anacortes, the Bulldogs benefited from numerous forfeits. The Seahawks' lone win came from Amelia Myers (140) by pin.
The Anacortes boys also competed Jan. 4, defeating Sedro-Woolley 37-34 and defeated Burlington-Edison 48-25.
"It was a great night of wrestling with some amazing matches," said Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen. "Great wrestling all around from all teams."
Lomsdalen highlighted the efforts of the Seahawks' Jordan Jopson, who defeated Sedro-Woolley's Koe Greenough at 126 pounds in what the coach described as a key matchup.
"(Jopson) won with a late takedown," Lomsdalen said.
He also won by pin over Burlington-Edison's Zachary Mason.
Everett Classic
Anacortes' Talin Kerr earned a runner-up finish at 113 at the Everett Classic tournament on Jan. 7. Averie Sikes tied for fourth at 285.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team picked up two wins and lost one in the past week to settle at a 5-2 record in conference and a 6-5 record overall.
The girls play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Bellingham, and then hosts Sehome at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Ferndale at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20. Next, the team plays at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Lynden.
Anacortes 57, Lakewood 43
Anacortes led the Northwest Conference game 18-4 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back on Jan. 3.
Rosie Hudson led Anacortes with 19 points and Camryn Kerr finished with 14 points.
Anacortes 54, Squalicum 40
The Anacortes High School girls' basketball team held Squalicum to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the third on the way to a 54-40 win on Jan. 5.
The Storm failed to contain Anacortes' Camryn Kerr who finished the game with 21 points.
Anacortes led 28-13 at halftime after holding Squalicum to eight points in the first quarter and five in the second.
Lynden Christian 61, Anacortes 25
The Lyncs built a 29-10 lead after the first quarter en route to the Northwest Conference victory on Jan. 9.
Camryn Kerr led the Seahawks in scoring with 11 points.
Boys' Swimming
It was another win for the boys swimming team last week as the team stayed undefeated.
Tuesday results were not available at press time.
Up next, they host at 2:55 p.m. Thursday at Bellingham, then the Northwest Conference dive meet at 5 p.m. Saturday. A home match with Ferndale is at 2:55 p.m. on Jan. 17, and the Northwest Conference invitational is at 3 p.m. on Jan. 20, and 11 a.m. on Jan. 21, at Vanderzicht Memorial Pool.
Anacortes 122, Sedro-Woolley 39
Zachary Harris, John Hernandez and Will McClintock each won a pair of events for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference meet Jan. 3.
Harris touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 00.02 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 59.40 seconds.
Hernandez won the 200 individual medley (2:19.13) as well as the 100 backstroke (57.39). McClintock finished first in the 50 freestyle (23.22) and 500 freestyle (5:16.03).
William Bullard won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.62) for the Cubs.
Bowling
The girls bowling team continues to win games as it moves toward the district tournament, which is Jan. 24 at Riverside Lanes.
The team has 10 bowlers this year. While they practice most days at Anacortes High School, working on fine-tuning their skills and form, they head to Mount Vernon once a week to practice at Riverside Lanes.
When the team took on Burlington-Edison on Jan. 3, it won all the match points (by default, because Burlington-Edison didn't have a full team), but there was a more exciting victory, coach Teresa Syms said in an email.
The Anacortes team score (made up of the scores of the five bowlers) totaled 621, a team-best for the season. Bowler Morgan Gudmundson earned a personal best score of 170 points.
On Jan. 17, the team takes on Meridian at Mount Baker Lanes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.