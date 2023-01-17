Boys swim and dive
The Anacortes High School boys swim and dive team took home more wins last week.
Tuesday's results were not available at press time.
Up next, the team competes in the Northwest Conference Invitational starting at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. Then, it hosts Squalicum at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and competes at Sehome at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31.
Anacortes 135, Oak Harbor 45
The Seahawks dominated the Northwest Conference meet and produced three two-event winners Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Will McClintock won the 200 freestyle in 1 minute, 53.03 seconds and the 100 backstroke (58.39 seconds). John Hernandez won the 200 individual medley (2:08.42) and 100 freestyle (52.16) and Zachary Harris touched the wall first in the 50 freestyle (23.61) as well as the 100 butterfly (57.86).
Anacortes 123, Bellingham 57
The Anacortes High School boys' swim team cruised to a 123-57 Northwest Conference victory over Bellingham Thursday, Jan. 12.
Zachary Harris and Will McClintock each won multiple individual events for the Seahawks.
Harris won the 200 individual medley in (2 minutes, 8.17 seconds) as well as the 100 breaststroke (1:03.62), and McClintock touched the wall first in the 100 freestyle (50.53) and 100 backstroke (55.56).
Northwest Conference Dive Meet
Anacortes' Zephy Blee placed first in the seven-diver meet Saturday, Jan. 14.
Blee finished with 369.1 points, about 100 points ahead of the rest of the field.
Boys basketball
After another win, the boys basketball team is 8-0 in Northwest Conference play and 12-1 overall.
The Seahawks played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next, they play at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Ferndale, hosts Lynden at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, plays at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Blaine, and hosts Nooksack Valley at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Anacortes 57, Bellingham 49
It was a battle, but the Seahawks managed to claim the Northwest Conference victory Thursday, Jan. 12.
"Bellingham came ready to play and it took all that we could do to get them," said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. "They outworked us on both sides of the floor."
Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 23 points, while Jacob Hayes had 15 points.
Girls basketball
After another win, the Anacortes girls basketball team is 6-2 in conference and 7-5 overall.
The girls played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Up next, they host Ferndale at 7:15 p.m. Friday, play at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, at Lynden, host Blaine at 7:15 p.m.Saturday, Jan. 28, and play at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Nooksack Valley.
Anacortes 62, Bellingham 30
The Seahawks kept the Bayhawks in check as they cruised to the Northwest Conference victory Thursday, Jan. 12.
Wrestling
The Anacortes High School wrestling team placed high at the Viking Invitational tournament Saturday, Jan. 14, in Lake Stevens.
Anacortes' James Fredricks recorded a third-place tournament finish.
Fredericks was third in the 152-pound weight class.
Talin Kerr was fourth at 113 and Rylin Lang fourth at 160.
Up next for the team is the district tournament, Saturday, Feb. 4.
Girls bowling
The girls bowling team brought home another win Monday, Jan. 9, in Everett, beating that team 3-0.
The team competed in its last game of the regular season Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
The district tournament starts Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Riverside Lanes in Mount Vernon.
