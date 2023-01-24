Boys swim and dive
It was another win last week for the undefeated Anacortes High School boys swim and dive team.
The boys host Squalicum at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, then compete at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Sehome. The Northwest Conference B Championships are at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Fidalgo Pool. The district tournament starts at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, also at Fidalgo Pool.
Anacortes 130, Ferndale 36
The Seahawks won every event at the Northwest Conference meet Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Will McClintock won the 200 individual medley in 2:07.41 and the 100 freestyle in 57.65, while Zachary Harris won the 100 butterfly in 56.79 and the 500 freestyle in 5:21.09.
Boys basketball
After two more wins, the AHS Seahawks boys basketball team is 10-0 in conference and 14-1 overall.
The boys will host Lynden at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday and then play at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Blaine. Then, they will host Nooksack Valley at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, and play at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Sedro-Woolley. The last game of the regular season is 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Oak Harbor.
Anacortes 78, Sehome 71
Anacortes' Davis Fogle scored 37 points Tuesday, Jan. 17, as the Seahawks continued to stack up Northwest Conference wins.
"Fogle was unbelievable offensively as he hit shots that I haven’t seen a high school player make," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said.
Fogle had six 3-pointers.
"Sehome is a talented, and tough team," Senff said. "The big-game environment of a packed crowd and loud gym was amazing."
Anacortes' John-Fritz Von Hagel and Jacob Hayes had 16 points apiece.
"Von Hagel stepped up and made big plays when we needed them," Senff said.
Anacortes 59, Ferndale 38
The Seahawks beat the Golden Eagles to remain unbeaten in Northwest Conference play Friday, Jan. 20.
Fogle had 24 points and Jacob Hayes nine to help Anacortes push its win streak to eight games.
"We still need to work on the details of the games and clean some things up, but overall a good win," Senff said.
Girls basketball
The girls basketball team lost one and won one last week, to end up with a record of 7-3 in conference and 8-6 overall.
The team plays at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday at Lynden, hosts Blaine at 7:15 p.m. Saaturday, Jan. 28, and plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Sedro-Woolley. The last game of the regular season is a home game against Oak Harbor at 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Sehome 59, Anacortes 36
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr finished the Northwest Conference game Tuesday, Jan. 17, with 20 points, but it wasn't enough to get the Seahawks past the Mariners.
Anacortes led 12-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-23 at halftime, but was outscored 36-21 in the second half.
Anacortes 34, Ferndale 33
The Seahawks got past the Golden Eagles for a Northwest Conference win Friday, Jan. 20.
Anacortes' Rosie Hudson led the way with nine points.
Wrestling
The Seahawks wrestling team claimed the Northwest Conference dual meet championship following victories over the Blaine Borderites and Mount Baker Mountaineers Thursday, Jan. 19.
The Seahawks defeated Mount Baker 40-33 in the championship dual after handling Blaine 69-12 in a semifinal.
"We grinded out a tough win against a really tough Mount Baker team," Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said. "Not quite the performance we were hoping to have in some matches, but wrestlers stepped up and found wins when we needed them.
"That was really the theme of the year with individuals stepping up on a given night and finding wins that were critical in our dual meets."
The Seahawks managed to get the wins when they needed them most.
Averie Sikes, wrestling at 220 pounds, sealed the victory against Mount Baker with a pin.
Seahawks who won two matches were Max Swetnam (106), Gabe Ellertson (120), Jordan Jopson (126), Logan Baumgaertner (145), Rylin Lang (170) and Sikes (220).
"Very proud of this team and their accomplishment," Lomsdalen said.
Then, Anacortes had three wrestlers place in the Rumble in the Valley tournament Saturday, Jan. 21.
Lang was fourth at 160, Sikes third at 220 and Garrett Bickley sixth at 285.
The Northwest Conference 2A district tournament starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4.
Girls bowling
The district tournament for the girls bowling team was Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
