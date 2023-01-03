Boys basketball
After suffering its first loss of the season, falling just four points shy of Lake Stevens, the Anacortes High School basketball team went on to win its next two games. The Seahawks were 4-0 in conference and 8-1 overall, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. It will play at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Squalicum, hosts Lynden Christian at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, and hosts Bellingham at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Up next, it will plan at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Sehome.
Lake Stevens 65, Anacortes 61
The Seahawks suffered their first loss of the season in the nonconference game Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Coach Brett Senff said his team showed the effects of having four days off for Christmas.
"We looked like our feet were stuck in the mud," he said.
Anacortes' Davis Fogle had 29 points and Jacob Hayes 16.
Anacortes 78, Kentlake 49
The Seahawks bounced back strong from their first loss of the season Wednesday, Dec. 28.
"A lot better energy and effort today," Senff said. "Ball movement was better and the offensive flow. The defense was also better."
Fogle had 27 points, while Hayes had 13 and Brady Beaner 11.
Anacortes 85, Mount Baker 44
The Anacortes High School boys' basketball team handled Mount Baker 85-44 on Saturday in a Northwest Conference game Saturday, Dec. 31.
Fogle scored 26 points, while Hayes had 11.
"The ball movement and execution was really good this afternoon," Senff said.
He said Fogle, who is in his first year in the program, is doing a better job of finding his teammates while finding his shots, and that Hayes had a good rebounding game.
Girls basketball
After both a win and a loss last week, the AHS girls basketball team settled at a 4-4 record, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. The team then hosts Squalicum at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and plays at 7:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Lynden Christian and at 7:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at Bellingham. The Seahawks host Sehome at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Archbishop Murphy 61, Anacortes 49
The Seahawks fell to the Wildcats in a nonconference game Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Anacortes' Camryn Kerr had 21 points, while Rosie Hudson had 14 and Aaliyah Hargrove 10.
Anacortes 50, Bremerton 33
The Seahawks beat the Knights in the nonconference game Thursday, Dec. 29.
Camryn Kerr had 20 points, Reese Morgenthaler 12 and Aaliyah Hargrove 10.
Other sports
The girls bowling team competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. It competes next at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Burlington-Edison and 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Ferndale. Its last match of the regular season is 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Mount Baker Lanes.
The boys swim and dive team competed Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. It next takes in the Kentridge Invite Saturday, Jan. 7 (the time is to be determined). Then, it hosts Oak Harbor at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Bellingham at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, a Northwest Conference dive meet at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, and Ferndale at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.
The wrestling team will compete in a Northwest Conference dual meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Burlington-Edison, and then the Everett Class at 9 a.m. Saturday. Up next, it will host Oak Harbor at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, and compete against several teams at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, in Lake Stevens.
