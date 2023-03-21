Boys golf
To kick off the Anacortes High School boys golf season, Cam Harriman and Bailey Carr each shot a 100 to lead area golfers at an eight-team meet Tuesday, March 14, at Semiahmoo Golf Course.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. It hosts several teams at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 28.
Boys soccer
The Anacortes boys soccer team tied one game and lost another for a record of 0-1-1.
The team will play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Oak Harbor, host Booksack Valley at 7 p.m. Friday, host Bellingham at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, and play at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at Mount Vernon.
Anacortes 2, Blaine 2
Aaron McClellan and Jude Andrews each scored goals and Jack Eckhardt and Wesley Hunter collected assists for the Seahawks in their season opener, a nonconference tie, Tuesday, March 14.
"I was happy with our effort," Anacortes coach Brian Nelson said. "For a first game of the season, we did a lot of things well. We were unlucky on some occasions hitting the post three times. There is definitely a lot of room for growth and improvement, and both goals we conceded came off mental mistakes and inexperience.
"I give a lot of credit to Blaine. (Their coach) has done a great job with them, and they are much improved from last year and played really well."
Lynden 3, Anacortes 1
The Lions scored two first-half goals on the way to beating the Seahawks March 18.
Riley Walgamott had Anacortes' only goal in the nonconference match.
Girls tennis
The girls won one and lost one to kick off the first week of play. They played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
They host Squalicum at 4 p.m. Thursday and play at 4 p.m. March 28 at Blaine.
Lynden 6, Anacortes 1
The Seahawks opened their season with a loss to the Lions March 14.
Anacortes 5, Oak Harbor 2
The Seahawks captured the nonconference match March 15.
Baseball
The baseball team split a pair of games last week to end up at a record of 2-2, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. They play at Nooksack Valley at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, host Olympic at 1 p.m. Saturday, host Blaine at 4:30 p.m. March 28, and play at 4 p.m. March 30 at Lynden.
Anacortes 6-2, Cedar Park Christian 3-8
The Seahawks split the nonconference doubleheader March 18.
Girls golf
The team competed Tuesday, March 14, but results are not available.
Next, it competes at 3 p.m. Thursday at Avalon Golf Links, then at 3 p.m. March 29 at North Bellingham Golf Course.
Girls softball
Anacortes fell once and won once in the past week to end up at a record of 2-1 so far this season.
The girls play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Baker, then at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Squalicum and host Meridian at 6 p.m. March 28. The girls will host Nooksack Valley at 6 p.m. March 30.
Anacortes 1, Port Angeles 12
The Roughriders beat the Seahawks March 18.
Anacortes 13, Friday Harbor 2
The Wolverines couldn't keep pace with the Seahawks in the nonconference game March 20.
