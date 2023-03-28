Baseball
The Anacortes High School baseball team won three consecutive games last week to end up at a record of 5-2, as of Monday.
Tuesday's results were not available at press time. They will play at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lynden, then host Ferndale at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 3, and Sehome at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4.
Anacortes 8, Sedro-Woolley 5
The team topped Sedro-Woolley 8-5 on March 21 in the Northwest Conference opener for both teams.
"Any league win is a good win, but this one is especially so against a pretty good hitting Sedro-Woolley team," said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp.
Trailing 1-0, Anacortes scored eight runs in the bottom of the fourth to take control.
Riley Mitchell led the Seahawks with three hits while Jacob Hayes had two hits, one being a double. Xavier Pateli had an RBI triple, Jake Andrew a two-run double and Bo Mager an RBI single.
Anacortes' Staely Moore pitched five innings and allowed one earned run and struck out eight to get his first win of the year. Andrew pitched the last two innings to get the save.
"Staely threw well in his longest outing of the year, and we were able to string some hits together in the fourth inning," Swapp said. "I think both teams were able to come out of this one with some positives and some things to get better at."
Anacortes 7, Nooksack Valley 0
The Seahawks shut out the Pioneers in the Northwest Conference game March 23.
Anacortes was led by Pateli and Jonathan Evans, who each had two hits, while Riley Mitchell added two RBI.
Hayes got the win on the mound for the Seahawks, pitching five innings and allowing four hits with eight strikeouts.
"Jacob threw very well, especially considering the conditions," Swapp said. "It was an absolutely miserable day to play, and we did a good job of staying focused, playing pretty clean baseball, and grinding out some at-bats."
Anacortes 4, Olympic 0
Andrew threw a complete-game shutout Saturday as the Anacortes High School baseball team beat Olympic 4-0 in a nonconference game on March 25.
He struck out three and walked none.
Hayes was 3-for-4 with two doubles, Evans 2-for-3 with a double, and Kannin Crews 2-for-3.
"It was a really well-played game for us against a pretty good Olympic team," Swapp said. "They threw a couple of good arms at us, and we swung the bat pretty well. Jake Andrew was fantastic on the mound. We didn't expect a complete game, but he had an extremely low pitch count and really never was in much trouble."
Track and Field
Anacortes racked up the wins at two track and field meets.
The team competes at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Meridian and at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at Sehome.
Twilight in the 'Ham
Anacortes took the team titles in the 10-team meet on March 24.
The Seahawks beat runner-up Mount Vernon for the girls' title and runner-up Lincoln of Seattle for the boys' title.
The Anacortes boys had four champions — Brady Beaner in the 200 (22.77 seconds) and long jump (19 feet, 11 1/2 inches), Parker Mong in the 3,200 (9:25.33), and their 400 relay team (43.82).
Anacortes' Brock Beaner was second in the boys' 200 (22.90) and second in the long jump (19-11 1/4), Dylan Rowell was second in the 1,600 (4:38.27), Liam Hastings was second in the pole vault (9-6), and Luke Hanson was second in 110 hurdles (18.87).
The Anacortes girls had champions in Cate Griggs (800, 2:23.370), Jessica Frydenlund (1,600, 5:07.22), Colby Carr (shot put, 29-3 3/4), Hanna Ferrario (javelin, 87-7), Regan Hunt (high jump, 4-8), and their 800 relay (1:55.24) and 1,600 relay (4:22.91) teams.
Anacortes' Teagan Littke was second in the girls' high jump (4-8), and Amy Hanson second in girls' 100 hurdles (18.24) and second in girls' triple jump (32-1/4).
Stanwood Frosh-Soph Invitational
Brady Beaner won a pair of titles in the six-team meet on March 25.
He placed first in the sophomore boys' 100 (11.36) and first in the sophomore boys' long jump (21-0).
Anacortes has four other winners in boys' events.
Brock Beaner was first in the sophomore 400 (52.69), Jerry Castro first in the freshman javelin (106-7), and Thomas Moriarty first in the sophomore pole vault (8-6).
The Seahawks also won the sophomore boys' 1,600 relay (3:50.40).
Anacortes also had winners in girls' events.
Layne Davis won the sophomore girls' pole vault (7-0), Hunt the sophomore girls' triple jump (30-9 1/2), and the school's 400 relay team won in 55.38.
Boys Soccer
The soccer team picked up one win, one tie and one loss in the past week, to end up with a record 1-1-1 in the Northwest Conference and 1-2-2 overall.
The team plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon, then hosts Oak Harbor at 1 p.m. Saturday and Burlington-Edison at 7 p.m. Monday, April 10.
Anacortes 1, Oak Harbor 1
The Seahawks and Wildcats played to a tie in their Northwest Conference opening match on March 22.
"We played a very strong 60-65 minutes," said Anacortes coach Brian Nelson. "It was very encouraging, and I was pleased with our possession and movement off the ball.
"As a young team, we’re still learning how to finish games, but we are moving in the right direction."
Fletcher Olsen got the goal for the Seahawks off an assist from Wes Hunter.
Anacortes 9, Nooksack Valley 1
The Seahawks won for the first time this season, beating the Pioneers in a nonconference match on March 24.
Nine players scored for Anacortes — Hunter, Riley Walgamott, Aaron McClellan, Bryan Brar, Owen Foley, Max Adams, Brian Falen, Hamilton Hunt and Olsen.
Foley and Olsen each had two assists.
Bellingham 3, Anacortes 0
The Bayhawks shut out the Seahawks on March 27.
Boys Golf
Coleman Goss led the pack with a score of 92 when the Anacortes boys golf team took on several schools at Homestead Golf Course on March 21.
Teammate Garret Smith struggled on the first nine holes, but when he headed into the back nine, he turned it around, coach Chris McKnight said in an email. Smith shot a 96.
Other Anacortes golfers were Bailey Carr (106), Derek Betts (110), Cam Herriman (113) and Drew Doyle (116).
Tuesday's results were not available at press time. They compete at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Homestead Golf Course.
