Boys soccer
Anacortes lost two games this past week as it finished out its regular season and kicked off play in the district tournament.
Anacortes, 5-8-4 and seeded No. 8 in the tournament, played Burlington-Edison Tuesday in a tournament loser-out game, but results were not available at press time.
Squalicum 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks finished the regular season 2-6-2 in the Northwest Conference and 4-7-4 overall.
Anacortes 3, Sedro-Woolley 0
The Anacortes boys' soccer team advanced to the Northwest 2A District Tournament on May 4 following a play-in victory over Sedro-Woolley.
Scoreless at the half, Anacortes pulled away in the second 40 minutes to win 3-0 and advance to face the tournament's top seed, Squalicum (13-0-3) Saturday.
The Seahawks got on the board in the 56th minute when Wesley Hunter split the Cubs' defense and slotted a low shot to the right of a diving Sedro-Woolley keeper.
With Sedro-Woolley unable to mount an offensive attack, Anacortes' Riley Walgamott took advantage and put the home team up 2-0 in the 67th minute.
In the 73rd minute, it was Hunter once again as the midfielder sealed the Seahawks' victory.
Squalicum 2, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks lost to the Storm in a first-round game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament May 6.
Track and field
Anacortes hosted Oak Harbor and Sehome on May 3, a day perfectly suited for track and field.
While team scores were not available, the Seahawks had several winning performances.
On the boys' side, Brock Beaner won a pair of events: the 200 (22.36 seconds) and long jump (21 feet, 1 1/2 inches).
Beaner also ran the anchor leg of the victorious 1,600 relay team (3:31) that included Landon Schafer, Austin Duchene and Hayden John.
Dylan Rowell won the 800 (2:02), Parker Mong the 1,600 (4:25), Luke Hanson the 300 hurdles (44.35) and Liam Hastings the pole vault (10-9).
For the Anacortes girls' squad, Jessica Frydenlund won the 800 (2:19), Emily Pianetta the 1,600 (5:42) and Amy Hanson the 300 hurdles (49.26).
Colby Carr captured the discus (109-1), Hanna Ferrario the javelin (90-2), Layne Davis the pole vault (8-6) and Ashlee Long the triple jump (31-6).
The team competes in sub-districts at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at Civic Stadium, then the district tournament at 4 p.m. May 17 and 19.
Girls tennis
The girls tennis team picked up three more wins last week.
The district tournament is May 12-17 at Sehome High School.
Anacortes 7, Ferndale 0
The Golden Eagles were no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match May 3.
At No. 1 singles, Anacortes' Emilie Cross won 6-1, 6-2 while Kaya Fountain won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2. Aleena Aipperspach rallied for a 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 victory at No. 3 and Mikiah Dunham won by forfeit at No. 4.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn cruised to the 6-0, 6-2 victory.
At No. 2 doubles, it was Ava Hightower and Abby Cross with the 6-3, 6-2 victory while Emily Toledo and Reese Illston won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
Anacortes 6, Sedro-Woolley 1
The Seahawks won this Northwest Conference match May 5.
Single pro sets were placed for each of the singles and doubles matches.
Posting wins for Anacortes were singles players Aippersspach, Toledo and Sophia Reed, and the doubles teams of Kennedy/Flynn, Emilie Cross/Fountain and Abby Cross/Hightower.
Anacortes 7, Blaine 0
The Seahawks swept the Borderites in the Northwest Conference match Monday.
In singles, Aipperspach won by default at No. 1 while Dunham was victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, Sophia Reed rallied back from the 7-5 defeat to win 6-3(10-8) at No. 3 and Illston won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4.
Doubles saw Kennedy and Flynn win 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Emilie Cross and Fountain 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and Hightower along with Abby Cross 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Baseball
The baseball team started off its district tournament strong, with a big win over Sehome.
Anacortes, 17-4 and the tournament's top seed, hosted Archbishop Murphy in a tournament semifinal Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. See updates at goanacortes.com.
Anacortes 11, Sehome 1
The Seahawks handled the Mariners in their Northwest 2A District Tournament opener May 6.
Anacortes' Andrew Van Egdom was 3-for-3 with three RBI, Toby Esqueda and Jacob Hayes each had two hits, and Jonathan Evans had a two-run triple.
"We really came out and swung the bats well and were able to jump on them early," Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. "Our kids are playing well right now."
Boys golf
The boys golf team hosts the Skagit County Invitational at 2 p.m. Thursday, then takes part in the district tournament May 16 and 17 at Lake Padden Golf Course.
Girls golf
Girls' golf teams converged on the links of the Skagit Golf & Country Club for the final Northwest Conference match of the season Monday.
Anacortes failed to field a full squad. Trinity Erickson shot a 134 to lead the three Seahawk golfers.
The girls Skagit County Championships is Thursday at Avalon Golf Links, then the district championship is May 15 and 16 at Skagit Golf and Country Club.
Softball
The softball team lost to the Lynden Christian Lyncs 23-2 on May 4. The team dropped to 2-11 in the Northwest Conference and 4-12 overall.
Results from a game with Mount Vernon on Tuesday were not available at press time. Their last game of the regular season is 6 p.m. Thursday.
