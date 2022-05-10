Boys
soccer
The Anacortes High School boys soccer team continues in the district tournament this week. The team won its final game of the regular season Tuesday, May 3.
Then, it won the play-in game it needed to move on to the quarterfinals, but fell in its next game.
The team was still alive when it played Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Anacortes
7,
Sedro-Woolley
1
The Anacortes team proved to be too much for Sedro-Woolley to handle Tuesday, May 3, in a Northwest Conference finale.
Anacortes rolled to a 7-1 victory.
Aidan Pinson and Taiga Schorr each scored a pair of goals for the Seahawks while Aaron McClellan, Wesley Hunter and Kaden Jacobson each scored once.
Noah Hunter finished with three assists and Will Waldrop had two.
The Seahawks led 2-0 at half before blowing the game open in the second half.
Sedro-Woolley’s lone goal came from Jacob Jepperson midway through the second half.
Anacortes concludes the regular season at 6-5-3 in conference and 7-5-3 overall, while the Cubs finish at 2-12 and 2-12-1.
Anacortes
6,
Lakewood
0
The Anacortes High School boys’ soccer team survived Thursday the first day of the Northwest 2A District Tournament Thursday, May 5.
The seventh-seeded Seahawks beat 10th-seeded Lakewood 6-0 in the tournament’s play-in round to move into a quarterfinal-round match against second-seeded Sehome.
Noah Hunter and Wesley Hunter each scored twice, while Aidan Pinson and Jude Andrews had a goal apiece.
Pinson had three assists and Kaden Jacobson one.
“Lakewood came out with a lot of pressure,” Anacortes coach Brian Nelson said. “I felt like we stayed composed and handled it really well, especially under the wet and slippery conditions.”
Sehome
3,
Anacortes
2
The Mariners knocked the Seahawks into the losers bracket of the Northwest 2A District Tournament Saturday, May 7.
Wesley Hunter and Aidan Pinson had goals for Anacortes, while Pinson and Aiden Santos had assists.
Softball
The girls played the last game of the regular season Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Blaine
5,
Anacortes
2
The Borderites capitalized on Anacortes errors in the Northwest Conference game Tuesday, May 3.
“Defensive mistakes allowed all five runs,” said Anacortes coach Tom Swapp.
Rachel Donal went 2-for-2 for Anacortes.
Nookack
Valley
10,
Anacortes
0
The Pioneers shut out the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game Friday, May 6.
Baseball
The Anacortes baseball team picked up more wins last week as it finished out the regular season and moved forward in the district tournament. It faced Archbishop Murphy in a tournament semifinal Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Anacortes
2,
Sedro-Woolley
1
Anacortes was the beneficiary of strong pitching on the way to winning the Northwest Conference finale Tuesday, May 3.
Staely Moore and Riley Mitchell each went three innings, and Jacob Hayes notched the save with a scoreless final frame.
Anacortes got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Lucca Dumas scored on a two-out error.
In the fourth inning, Andrew Van Egdom drove in Jake Andrew on an infield hit for the game’s final run.
Anacortes finished the regular season 11-4 in conference and 14-6 overall.
Anacortes
6,
Lakewood
0
Staely Moore threw a complete-game shutout to help the Seahawks to the Northwest 2A District Tournament win Saturday, May 7
The junior allowed two hits over seven innings, striking out eight and walking one.
Anacortes started the game strong when Erik Dotzauer doubled to drive in two runs in the first inning.
Boys
golf
In team scoring, Anacortes placed sixth in an eight-team match at Avalon Golf Links Tuesday, May 3.
Anacortes was led by Bruce Gaddie’s round of 94.
The 2A district tournament starts at noon Monday, May 16, and Tuesday, May 17, at Skagit Golf and Country Club.
Girls
golf
The Anacortes team finished a tournament May 3 in sixth place with 748 points.
The girls compete at 2 p.m. today at Avalon Golf Links. Then, they will take part in the Skagit County Championships at 3 p.m. Thursday, also at Avalon. The district tournament is 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, and 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, at Snohomish Golf Course.
Girls’
Tennis
The girls tennis team lost its match last week. It played again Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. Up next is the district tennis tournament Friday to Tuesday, May 17, at Sehome.
Sedro-Woolley
5,
Anacortes
2
The Cubs won three of the four singles matches on the way to beating the Seahawks Tuesday, May 3.
Recording singles wins for Sedro-Woolley were Lauren Anderson (6-3, 6-3), Carlie Loop (6-1, 6-3) and Emily Chevez (7-5, 6-2).
“Lauren Anderson played a great match against a fierce opponent,” Sedro-Woolley coach Janine Van Liew said. “I was super proud of how smart she played.”
The Cubs had doubles wins from Lauryn Wilson and Lily DeVries (6-1,6-0) and Emma Jutte and Torrie Nasin (6-0, 6-1).
Track
The boys and girls track teams will take part in the 2A South Sub-District competition at 4 p.m. today and Friday. The district meet is at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, and Friday, May 20.
Anacortes hosted a track meet with Mount Vernon and Oak Harbor Thursday, May 5.
Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund and Moses Pittis each won two individual events in the three-team Northwest Conference meet.
While Frydenlund took the girls’ 3,200 meters (11 minutes, 8 seconds) and 300 hurdles (51.45), Pittis won the boys’ 100 (11.24) and 200 (23.47).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.