The Anacortes High School softball team, currently at a record of 5-14, will begin district tournament play at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Sedro-Woolley after finishing out its regular season and then winning a play-in game to advance to the postseason.
Mount Vernon 16, Anacortes 1
It took four innings for the Bulldogs to dispatch the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference game May 9.
Burlington-Edison 18, Anacortes 2
The Tigers continued to roll as they notched another Northwest Conference victory with the six-inning win May 11.
The Tigers led 11-2 at the end of the fifth inning and put the game on ice with a seven-run sixth as the visitors belted 13 hits.
Anacortes 21, Sehome 20
The Seahawks beat the Mariners in a play-in game for the Northwest 2A District Tournament May 12.
Track and field
Anacortes earned a handful of wins on day one of the Sub-District 2A Meet May 10.
On the boys' side, Anacortes' Brock Beaner won the 100 in 10.99 seconds while teammate Parker Mong crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:23.48.
For the girls, Jessica Frydenlund of Anacortes stopped the watch first in the 1,600 (5:16.92) while the Seahawks' 800 relay team of Camryn Kerr, Ashley Millegan, Gracie Schwabe and Breann Morgenthaler crossed the finish line first in 1:50.14.
On May 12, AHS junior Amy Hanson won a pair of events at the meet.
Hanson won the girls' 100-meter hurdles in 16.13 seconds and the triple jump at 33 feet, four inches.
Other Anacortes winners on the second day of two-day meet were Beaner (boys' 200, 22.83), Dylan Rowell (boys' 800, 2:02.93), Mong (boys' 3,200, 9:43.28), Cate Griggs (girls' 800, 2:25.83), Frydenlund (girls' 3,200, 11:04.65) and Hanna Ferrario (girls' javelin, 105-3).
Anacortes also won the boys' 400 relay (43.46) and boys' 1,600 relay (3:32.66).
The meet served as a qualifier for the Northwest 2A District Championships on May 17 and May 19 in Bellingham.
Girls golf
A girls golf district competition ended Tuesday, and results were not available at press time.
Boys golf
Burlington-Edison ran away from the field at Swinomish Golf Links on May 11.
The Tigers finished with a total of 385, followed by Mount Vernon Christian (464), La Conner (480), Anacortes (515), Mount Vernon (582) and Sedro-Woolley (613).
The district tournament ended Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Girls tennis
Two Anacortes High School girls tennis doubles teams survived the first day of the District 2A Tournament May 12.
Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn, and Anacortes' Emilie Cross and Kaya Fountain each moved into the tournament quarterfinals.
While Cross and Fountain had to win twice to get into the quarterfinals, the other team followed up first-round byes with a win.
After the second day, May 13, Kennedy and Flynn remained in the running for a state tournament berth. The team split two matches, losing in the quarterfinals and then winning a consolation round match.
The district tournament continues through Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.