Anacortes High School Seahawk Roundup – May 3, 2023 May 2, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from a Northwest Conference baseball game between Anacortes and Burlington-Edison on April 25 in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Burlington-Edison's Tyler Walker throws a pitch during a Northwest Conference baseball game against Anacortes on Tuesday in Burlington. Burlington-Edison won, 3-1 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 28 in Burlington Dan Ruthemeyer / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from day one of the 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 26 in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from day one of the 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 26 in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from day one of the 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 26 in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from day one of the 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 26 in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Scenes from day one of the 115th edition of the Skagit County Track and Field Championships on April 26 in Burlington. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald