Track
The Anacortes girls took home the first-place finish at the 114th Skagit County Track and Field Championships last week.
Jessica Frydenlund set a record in the 1,600 meter (5 minutes, 4.10 seconds), beating the previous time of 5:09.50 set by Sedro-Woolley’s Kristen Garcia in 2018.
On the boys’ side, Anacortes’ Parker Mong crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:31.51
Anacortes beat Burlington-Edison by eight points — 188 to 180 — to take the girls’ crown.
The team hosts a meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday and then competes at 4 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Cedarcrest.
Softball
The softball team won twice and lost once last week, ending at a record of 7-9 overall and 6-5 in conference, as of Monday.
The girls played Blaine on Tuesday, but results were not available at press time. They play at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Nooksack Valley, and then at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at home for the last game of the regular season.
Anacortes 7,
Sehome 1
Riley Pirkle was untouchable in the Anacortes High School softball team’s game against Sehome on April 25.
Pirkle pitched a no-hitter with 11 strikeouts as Anacortes won the Northwest Conference game 7-1.
She got the help she needed from the plate as fellow Seahawks Aaliyah Hargrove and Anna Friedrichs each finished with two hits and Kayleigh Sill scored three runs.
Anacortes 10,
Ferndale 2
The Seahawks raised their Northwest Conference record Wednesday, April 27.
Lynden 16,
Anacortes 1
The Lions beat the Seahawks in a Northwest Conference game Friday, April 29.
Girls
golf
Keira Hines led Anacortes with a 119 in a Northwest Conference match at Camaloch Golf Course Monday, April 25.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. The team plays at 3 p.m. Thursday at Snohomish and then at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 11, at Avalon Golf Links before starting up the Skagit County Championships at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 12, and then districts at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17.
Boys
soccer
The boys soccer team picked up two wins last week, to end up at a record of 6-5-3 overall and 5-5-3 in conference, as of Monday.
The boys were playing their last regular-season game at 7 p.m. this Tuesday at home. Results were to come in after press time.
Anacortes 6,
Blaine 0
Aidan Pinson scored a pair of goals for Anacortes in its Northwest Conference victory on April 26.
Wolfgang Strohschein, Noah Hunter, Wesley Hunter and Kaden Jacobson all scored once.
Will Waldrop had a pair of assists while Connor Barton, Cooper Barton and Pinson each had one assist.
Anacortes 4,
Nooksack Valley 0
Anacortes improved its record with a win on April 28.
The Seahawks got goals from Wesley Hunter, Connor Barton, Will Waldrop and Aidan Pinson.
Noah Hunter had a pair of assists while Pinson and Wolfgang Strohschein each had one.
Baseball
The baseball team brought home two more victories last week to settle at a record of 13-6 overall and 10-4 in conference as of Sunday.
The team played its last game of the regular season Monday, but results were not available by press time.
Anacortes 3,
Blaine 0
Anacortes’ Jake Schuh hit a two-run home run in the first inning — his second homer this season — and Jacob Hayes was dominant on the mound in the Northwest Conference game on April 26.
“Really good win for us,” said Anacortes coach Pat Swapp.
The Seahawks padded their lead in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Hayes that scored Riley Mitchell, who had tripled.
Hayes threw the complete-game shutout. He struck out 10 while collecting his sixth victory this season.
“Hayes was great on the mound and Schuh had a big long ball for us,” Swapp added. “Blaine has been a tough place for us to win over the years.”
Anacortes 11,
Nooksack Valley 1
The Seahawks were dominant in notching the Northwest Conference win in five innings on April 28.
Anacortes was led offensively by Staely Moore, who went 3-for-3 with four RBI while Lucca Dumas was 2-for-2 with two RBI.
Gabriel Bryant and Toby Esqueda each had RBI singles for the Seahawks, who are 10-4 in conference and 13-6 overall.
Dumas got the victory on the mound. He pitched four shutout innings with four strikeouts and no walks.
Boys
golf
Mount Vernon placed seventh and Anacortes eighth in the eight-team match at Homestead Golf Course on April 26.
Anacortes’ Coleman Goss shot 99.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, it will compete at districts starting at noon Monday, May 16, at Skagit Golf and Country Club.
Girls
tennis
The girls tennis team competes at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lakewood and then hosts Oak Harbor at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, for the last game of the regular season.
Burlington-Edison 5,
Anacortes 2
The Tigers won three singles matches on their way to beating the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match on April 27.
