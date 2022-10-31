Cross Country
The Anacortes High School girls' cross country team won the Northwest 2A District title Saturday, Oct. 29.
The Seahawks narrowly got back past Sehome — 39 points to 44 — thanks to having three runners place among the top five.
Jessica Frydenlund placed first, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 17 minutes, 31.8 seconds. Casey Lemrick was third (19:04.5) and Carolyn Chambers fifth (19:19.4).
Girls Swim and Dive
It's another perfect season for the Anacortes High School swim and dive team, which won again last week to finish out its regular season.
The district tournament starts at 2:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Fidalgo Pool.
Anacortes 138, Squalicum 45
The Anacortes High School girls' swim team was dominant Tuesday, Oct. 25, beating Squalicum 138-45 in a Northwest Conference meet.
Anacortes' Lindsay Brown won the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 19.58 seconds and the 100 butterfly in 1:04.23, while Fiona Watkins won the 100 backstroke (1:09.74) and 50 freestyle (27.23).
Volleyball
The volleyball team fell twice last week to settle at a record of 5-12 overall and 5-10 in conference.
The team plays the final game of the regular season at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Mount Vernon.
For those teams qualified, district play starts Nov. 3.
Ferndale 3, Anacortes 1
Anacortes fell Monday, Oct. 24.
The Seahawks won the first set 25-21 before losing the next three 25-11, 25-13, 25-22.
Kendyl Flynn had nine kills and eight assists for Anacortes while Tori Anthony finished with five kills, Pearl McFadyen nine assists and Regan Hunt six kills.
Lynden 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks fought the Lions in every game of the Northwest Conference counter, falling 25-23, 25-23, 25-21 Wednesday, Oct. 26.
Kendyl Flynn had eight kills and 13 assists for the Seahawks while Pearl McFadyen had nine assists, Regan Hunt seven kills and Tatum Swapp four kills.
