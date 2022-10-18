Girls soccer
The Anacortes High School girls soccer team won one and lost one last week, to end up with a 5-2-4 record as of Monday. Tuesday results were not available at press time. The girls play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Lynden and at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lakewood. Their final regular season game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at home against Squalicum.
Anacortes 3, Ferndale 1
The Seahawks got a pair of goals from Camryn Kerr, plus one from Reese Morganthaler and rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit in their Northwest Conference victory Monday, Oct. 10.
Morgenthaler's strike came off a weak side assist from Charlotte Santos to tie the game 1-1 in the 50th minute.
Kerr's first goal came off a physical challenge for a ball played in from Emma Foley that Kerr eventually won. Kerr's second goal was a put-back off her own shot that rebounded off the left post.
"It was a hard-fought game on both sides," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "Outstanding play by striker Emma Foley, left back Hannah Pilon and right back Gessica Oliver."
Sehome 3, Anacortes 1
The Mariners scored a pair of goals in the first half on their way to the Northwest Conference win Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Kerr scored Anacortes' lone goal off an assist from Jordan Zaharris
"Sehome dominated the first half of play as we struggled to hold defensively," Hanson said.
The Seahawks made several adjustments in the second half.
Hanson highlighted the play of center midfielders Erin Kennedy and Zaharris along with Kerr at forward.
Volleyball
The girls volleyball team lost last week for a record of 4-9 overall and 4-7 in conference, as of Monday. Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The team hosts Sehome at 7 p.m. Thursday, plays at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24, at Ferndale and hosts Lynden at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. The last game of the regular season is at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Mount Vernon. District play starts Nov. 12.
Burlington-Edison 3, Anacortes 1
Burlington-Edison notched the Northwest Conference victory 25-23, 25-18, 14-25, 25-18 Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Lexie Mason had 18 kills for the Tigers while Adria Ray finished with 28 assists, and Brooke Tyler had 17 digs.
Anacortes' Kendyl Flynn finished with 10 kills and 13 assists. Tatum Swapp had five kills and 15 digs, Colby Carr had five kills and Regan Hunt tallied 10 kills and six blocks.
Burlington-Edison remained perfect in conference play at 10-0 and is 11-1 overall. The Seahawks are 4-6, 4-8.
Cross country
The trails of the Northern State Recreation Area were full of runners on Thursday, Oct. 13, at the Skagit Country Cross Country Championships.
Sedro-Woolley stood atop the boys' podium with 33 points, followed by Anacortes (40), Mount Vernon (77), Burlington-Edison (77) and Mount Vernon Christian (135).
On the girls' side, Anacortes claimed the top spot with 20 points, followed by Mount Vernon (63), Burlington-Edison (74), Sedro-Woolley (79) and Mount Vernon Christian (134).
At the boys' meet, Anacortes' Frank Peterson (17:31) was second, followed by fellow Seahawk Wolfie Strohschein (17:31.9). Anacortes' Erik Becerra-Guzman eighth (17:53).
Anacortes' Jessica Frydenlund ran away from the girls' field as she captured the title with a time of 18:25. The Seahawks filled the top three spots and six of the top 10.
Carolyn Chambers finished second for Anacortes (19:49) while Casey Lemrick was third (19:56), Abigail Goodwin was sixth (20:45), Dylan Willingham finished eighth (20:58) and Lucy Lemrick was 10th (21:02).
Up next, the Anacortes team will take on the Northwest Conference Championship at 4 p.m. today at Civic Stadium. Then, districts start at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Lakewood.
Football
The Seahawks football team continues its undefeated streak with another win last week. Ranked fifth in WIAA RPI, the Seahawks are 5-0 in conference and 7-0 overall.
The team plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Burlington-Edison and then hosts its final game of the regular season, taking on Lynden at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
Anacortes 35, Squalicum 0
Anacortes remained perfect on the season following the Northwest 2A Conference shutout victory Thursday, Oct 13.
Quarterback Rex Larson passed for 316 yards and four touchdowns — two to Hayden John and one each to Brady Beaner and Brock Beaner. Johnson had four receptions for 139 yards.
On the ground, Brock Beaner rushed for 128 yards, and Carson Portz had a 2-yard touchdown run.
Girls Swim and Dive
This team is also still undefeated after claiming another victory last week.
The team competes at 3:30 p.m. today at Ferndale, then hosts Squalicum at 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, and competes at the Northwest Conference B Championships at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, at the Arne Hannah Aquatic Center in Bellingham.
Anacortes 116.5, Oak Harbor 51.5
The Seahawks cruised past the Wildcats in the Northwest Conference meet Thursday, Oct. 13.
Sabine Hambleton won both the 50 freestyle (27.24) and the 100 backstroke (1:12.35).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.