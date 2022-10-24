The Anacortes High School football team kept its undefeated season going on Oct. 21.
The Seahawks beat Burlington-Edison 26-7 in a Northwest 2A Conference game resulting in an 8-0 record.
The win sets up a game against unbeaten Lynden this Friday for the conference title.
Against the Tigers, Anacortes' Rex Larson passed for two touchdowns, and Brock Beaner rushed for two and caught a pass for one.
Larson finished with 296 yards passing, and Beaner rushed for 49 yards.
Anacortes receiver Hayden John caught seven passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, while Rylin Lang had four catches for 83 yards.
Carson Portz and Brady Beaner also had four catches each.
The Anacortes defense held Burlington-Edison to 52 yards passing and 75 yards rushing.
Cross Country
The Anacortes girls took the conference title at the Northwest Conference Championships behind Jessica Frydenlund's first-place finish on Oct. 20.
Frydenlund finished the 5,000-meter Civic Stadium course in 18 minutes, 6 seconds.
The Seahawks claimed the top three spots as Carolyn Chambers (19:26) and Casey Lemrick (19:26) finished just behind Frydenlund.
On the boys side, Anacortes' Frank Peterson finished 18th (17:19).
The team will compete at the district meet, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday in Lakewood.
Girls' Soccer
One of the Anacortes soccer games was canceled last week due to smoke. Then, they want on to lose one and win one. Their record moved to 6-3-4 overall and 3-2-3 in conference as of Monday. The last game of the season was schedule for Tuesday.
Lynden 2, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks fell to the Lions on Oct. 20.
Lynden scored a goal in each half.
Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said midfielder Erin Kennedy and forward Brooklyn Brichta were standouts.
Anacortes 7, Lakewood 0
The Anacortes High School girls' soccer team snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday, beating Lakewood 7-0 in a Northwest Conference match on Oct. 22.
The Seahawks had two goals from Kennedy and a goal apiece from Jordan Zaharris, Charlotte Santos, Camryn Kerr, Claire Schnabel and Emma Foley.
Hanson said the team had strong play by senior right back Ashlee Long, junior right back Tatum Olsen, junior midfielder Aleena Aipperspach and junior forward Faye Lopez.
