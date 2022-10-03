"Tyler and Marley have been really solid and incredibly consistent against some great competition," Moore said. "Our two losses today were incredibly close. We are doing some very good things."
Anacortes 7, Lynden 0
The Anacortes boys' tennis team made short work of Lynden on Wednesday as they swept the Lions 7-0 in the Northwest Conference match Wednesday, Sept. 28.
"We played another solid match," Moore said. "Our boys are so focused right now. We’re looking forward to every challenge."
At No. 1 singles, Rutz won 6-1, 6-1, and Nichols won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2. Hong was victorious 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 while Van Egdom won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson won 6-1, 6-2 at the top spot. Baumann and Baker won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2. Alex Tull and Bryan Brar were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Anacortes 7, Lakewood 0
The Seahawks won each of the matches in straight sets to remain unbeaten Friday, Sept. 30.
Rutz, a state singles qualifier last spring who typically plays singles for the Seahawks, teamed with Nichols for a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.
Hong moved into the No. 1 singles spot for the Seahawks and won 6-1, 6-2.
Girls Soccer
The girls soccer team picked up a tie and a win last week to end up at a record of 3-1-3 overall and 1-0-2 in conference as of Sunday. Monday results were not available at press time.
Up next, the team hosts Meridian at 7 p.m. today, and Ferndale at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10. After that, the girls play at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at Sehome and then host Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Anacortes 1, Bellingham 1
The Seahawks took the lead in the second half but couldn't hold it in the Northwest Conference game Monday, Sept. 26.
Camryn Kerr put the Seahawks on the board in the second half. Bellingham got the equalizer a moment later off a corner kick.
"The first half brought outstanding offensive play by the Seahawks," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "Several opportunities to put the ball in the back of the net, but we did not capitalize. The rest of the game was a hard-fought battle between both teams."
Midfielder Jordan Zaharris, forward Reese Morgenthaler, center back Morgan Berard and keeper Claire Schnabel got kudos from their coach for outstanding efforts.
Anacortes 3, Mount Vernon 1
The Anacortes girls' soccer team scored all three of its goals in the first half en route to a 3-1 Northwest Conference win over Mount Vernon on Thursday, Sept. 29.
"It was a tale of two halves," said Mount Vernon coach Lauren Jansen. "They were the better team in the first half, where we were in the second half. We didn’t mark as well as we could have and we didn’t anticipate well in the first half."
Zaharris put Anacortes on the scoreboard with a goal from the top of the 18-yard box off a corner kick by Emma Foley in the 18th minute.
Morgenthaler made it 2-0 in the 23rd minute off an assist from Zaharris.
Kerr staked the Seahawks to a 3-0 lead in the 38th minute by chipping the ball into the goal after taking a pass from Foley.
"Outstanding play by Faye Lopez at striker and Jordan Zaharris in the midfield," Hanson said.
Volleyball
The volleyball team picked up one win and one loss last week, to settle at a record of 3-6 overall and 3-4 in conference as of Monday. Tuesday results were not available at press time.
The girls play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Mount Baker, host Burlington-Edison at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, and play in a tournament starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
Anacortes 3, Lakewood 0
The Seahawks swept the Cougars 25-14, 25-17, 25-10 Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Regan Hunt led Anacortes in kills with 14 while Kendyl Flynn had 10 to go along with 13 assists.
Tatum Swapp finished with four kills and three aces, and Tori Anthony had four kills. Jenna Baker served four aces, and Pearl McFadyen tallied 13 assists.
Squalicum 3, Anacortes 0
Squalicum swept the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match 25-23, 25-11, 25-16 Thursday, Sept. 29.
Kendyl Flynn had 10 assists and six kills for Anacortes while Regan Hunt had five kills.
Girls Swim and Dive
The girls swim and dive team picked up more wins last week.
The team hosts Bellingham at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, then competes at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, and hosts Oak Harbor at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Anacortes 120, Sedro-Woolley 46
The Seahawks swam a near-perfect meet as they cruised to the Northwest Conference victory Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Lindsay Brown and Annaly Ellis both won a pair of events for Anacortes.
Brown touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 6.58 seconds as well as the 100 freestyle in 58.84 seconds.
Ellis won the 50 freestyle (27.58) and 100 butterfly (1:07.86).
Northwest Conference Invitational
The Anacortes girls swim team got strong performances from numerous individuals and relay teams to win the Northwest Conference Invitational meet Saturday, Oct. 1, at Oak Harbor High School.
The Seahawks scored 429 points, ahead of Bellingham (211.5) and Sehome (162).
In the 200-meter freestyle, Ellis took first (2:23.71), Fiona Watkins was third (2:31.63) and Sam Feller took sixth (2:47.34) for Anacortes.
Sabine Hambleton (1:07.33) took first and Watkins placed second (1:07.42) in the 100 freestyle. In the 100 backstroke, Hailey Claridge finished first (1:12.66) and MJ Anderson was second (1:24.69).
Brown won the 100 breaststroke in 1:22.07 and the 100 butterfly (1:10.79), and the Seahawks won both the 200- and 400-meter relays.
Mount Vernon's Kathryn Lewis won the 200 individual medley in 2:56.48, followed by Anacortes' Silvia Ellis (3:03.20) and Jellybean Hunter (3:11.04).
Cross Country
Jessica Frydenlund and Carolyn Chambers finished first and second, respectively, as the Anacortes girls cross country team cruised to a win Saturday at the Twilight Invitational at Cedarcrest Golf Course Saturday, Oct. 1.
Frydenlund ran 17:44.30 and Chambers clocked 19:07.80 over the 5,000-meter course.
Casey Lemrick finished 10th (19:40.30), Abigail Goodwin took 15th (20:03.80) and Dylan Willingham took 16th (20:07.70) as the Seahawks scored 36 points in the Varsity 1B-2A team race, well ahead of runner-up Sehome (123).
In the boys race, Anacortes finished 9th in the team race (269), led by Dylan Rowell's 27th-place finish (17:06.20). Frank Peterson took 36th in 17:16.80.
The team competes again at 3:45 p.m. today at Mount Vernon, then heads to the Skagit County Championship starting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.
