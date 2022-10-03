Football

The Anacortes High School football team picked up its most impressive win in years Friday, Sept. 30, beating Sedro-Woolley 42-20.

The matchup was among the top 10 teams in the Class 2A state Associated Press poll. Anacortes went into the game at No. 8 and Sedro-Woolley at No. 6.

Seahawks quarterback Rex Larson passed for 336 yards and two touchdowns, while Brock Beaner and Brady Beaner each rushed for two scores.

Brady Beaner rushed for 123 yards on six carries. Brock Beaner finished with 60 yards rushing on 10 carries.

Both Brady Beaner and Hayden John caught four passes from Larson. While Brady Beaner had 171 receiving yards and one touchdown, John had 72 yards and one touchdown.

Anacortes held Sedro-Woolley's strong running game to 89 yards on 28 carries.

The win puts Anacortes at a 5-0 record for the year, with a 3-0 record in its conference.

The team hosts Sehome at 7 p.m. Friday for its homecoming game. It will play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Squalicum and at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, at Burlington-Edison. 

Boys Tennis

The boys tennis team was still undefeated Sunday after picking up more wins. Its record stood at 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference. 

Monday results were not available at press time. Anacortes plays at 4 p.m. Friday at Oak Harbor, hosts Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, then competes at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Sedro-Woolley. After that, the team hosts Ferndale at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and then heads into district play starting Friday, Oct. 14.

Anacortes 5, Bellingam 2

The Seahawks notched the Northwest Conference victory Monday, Sept. 26.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.