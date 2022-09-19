Football
It was another big week for the Anacortes High School football team. With a win over Archbishop Murphy, the team moved to a 3-0 record for the year so far.
The team hosts Lakewood at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, and then plays at Sedro-Woolley at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30. It will host a game with Sehome at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
Anacortes 21, Archbishop Murphy 2
Brock Beaner rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns as the Seahawks won their Northwest Conference opener Friday, Sept. 16.
Seahawks quarterback Rex Larson passed for 133 yards, while Hayden John had three receptions for 91 yards.
Boys tennis
After its second week of play, the boys tennis team remains undefeated with a 4-0 record.
Monday results were not available at press time. The boys host Squalicum at 4 p.m. today, play at Burlington-Edison at 3:20 p.m. Friday, then host Bellingham at 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, and Lynden at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28. They cap off that week by playing at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Lakewood.
Anacortes 7, Oak Harbor 0
The Seahawks didn’t drop a set en route to the Northwest Conference shutout Monday, Sept. 12.
In singles, Matthew Rutz won at No. 1 by 6-1, 6-0, Sawyer Nichols at No. 2 by 6-1, 6-1, Colton Hong at No. 3 by 6-0, 6-0 and Bryan Brar at No. 4 by 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, Samuel Davis and Fletcher Olson won at the top spot 6-3, 6-1. Andrew Van Egdom and Davis Fogle won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, and Marley Baker and Tyler Baumann won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Anacortes 7, Mount Vernon 0
The Seahawks swept the Northwest Conference match Wednesday, Sept. 14.
“Anacortes boys played strong tennis,” said Mount Vernon coach Ellen Gray. “They got to the net and were able to place the ball well.”
At No. 1 singles, Matthew Rutz defeated Kian Dehghan 6-2, 6-0 while Colton Hong won at No. 2, 6-3, 4-6 (14-12). Andrew Van Egdom won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3 and Jae Yoon Lee won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 4.
In doubles, Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson were victorious 6-2, 6-3 at the top spot. Sawyer Nichols and Davis Fogle won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, and Marley Baker and Tyler Baumann won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Anacortes 7, Ferndale 0
The Seahawks improved its record with the shutout win Friday, Sept. 16.
Cross Country
The Anacortes girls took five of the top six sports and cruised to the victory against Bellingham, Nooksack Valley and Lakewood on Wednesday, Sept. 14.
The Seahawks tallied 16 points, followed by Bellingham (44) and Lakewood (77).
Jessica Frydenlund paced the field as she finished first in 18:11. Carolyn Chambers came in second (20:06), Casey Lemrick was fourth (20:45), Abigail Goodwin was fifth (21:10) and Dylan Willingham finished sixth (21:15).
The Anacortes boys finished third with 51 points behind Bellingham’s 30 and Lakewood’s 43.
John Von Hagel crossed the finish line in seventh place (17:44), just ahead of teammate Frank Peterson (17:47). Dylan Rowell was 10th (17:59).
The team hosts its only home meet of the year at 5 p.m. Thursday. Then, it will take part in the Twilight Invite at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Cedarcrest Golf Course.
Girls swim and dive
The team competes at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Mount Vernon, then at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Sedro-Woolley. The Northwest Conference Dive Invitational starts at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, and the Swim Invitational starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, both at Vanderzicht Memorial Pool.
Anacortes 140, Burlingon-Edison 24
Anacortes co-captains and seniors Lindsay Brown and Sabine Hambleton both won individual events Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Brown took home the top prize in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1 minute, 4.75 seconds (a state-qualifying time) and the 500-yard freestyle (5:43.05, also a state-qualifying time). Hambleton took the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle race (26.86) and the 100-yard freestyle (59.13).
Other winners from the Anacortes squad were Annaly Ellis (200-yard freestyle, 2:13.58), Silvia Ellis (200-yard individual medley, 2:44.10), Fiona Watkins (100-yard backstroke, 1:08.53) and M.J. Anderson (100-yard breaststroke, 1:21.18).
Anacortes teams did well in the relay races. Watkins, Silvia Ellis, Brown and Hailey Claridge earned first in the 200-yard medley race; Claridge, Annaly Ellis, Hambleton and Mica Gold took first in the 200-yard freestyle race and Watkins, Hambleton, Brown and Annaly Ellis took first in the 400-yard freestyle.
Anacortes 126, Lynden 44
Watkins and Brown each won a pair of individual events to lead Anacortes to the Northwest Conference victory Thursday, Sept. 15.
Watkins won the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.15) and 100-yard freestyle (59.57 seconds). Brown won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.71) and 200-yard individual medley (2:20.07). Both of Brown's times qualified her for state in those events.
Several other Seahawks won their events. Hambleton earned the top spot in the 50-yard freestyle (27.14), Annaly Ellis in the 100-yard butterfly (1:09.51) and Claridge in the 100-yard backstroke (1:06.22).
For relay races, Anacortes won in the 200-yard medley with the team of Claridge, Anderson, Brown and Annaly Ellis; the 200-yard freestyle relay with a team of Brown, Hambleton, Watkins and Silvia Ellis, and the 400-yard freestyle with Watkins, Hambleton, Annaly Ellis and Jellybean Hunter.
Girls soccer
After a tie and a win, the girls soccer team was at a 2-1-1 record as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. They host Oak Harbor at 7 p.m. Wednesday, then play at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 26, in Bellingham before hosting Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29. Then, the team’s next game is at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Burlington-Edison.
Anacortes 1, Burlington-Edison 1
The Seahawks tied the Tigers on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
“Both teams were evenly matched and tested each other at both ends of the field,” said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Kuttel.
The Tigers struck first when Liz Cisneros converted a penalty kick midway through the first half.
The Seahawks tied the game in the 45th minute of the second half.
“We capitalized off a beautiful passing sequence as Emma Foley connected with Camryn Kerr in the 18-(yard box) to tie the game,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said.
Seahawks keeper Claire Schnabel had two one-on-one saves to keep the score even while her defensive backline of Charlotte Santos, Bella Hall, Hannah Pilon, Morgan Berard and Gessica Oliver combined to keep the Tigers at bay.
Anacortes 2, Ferndale 0
The Seahawks got a goal early in each half as they blanked the Golden Eagles in a match Thursday, Sept 15.
In the game's opening minute, Kerr put a deflection into the corner of the net to get Anacortes on the board.
The Seahawks struck again in the first 10 minutes of the second half after Reese Morgenthaler was fouled inside the opponent’s 18-yard box for a penalty kick.
Emma Foley’s shot was blocked by the keeper, but Jordan Zaharris corralled the deflection and passed the ball back to Foley, who rifled the ball into the net.
Volleyball
The Seahawks volleyball team was 1-2 in conference and 1-3 overall, as of Sunday.
Monday game results were not available at press time. The team plays at 7 p.m. at Oak Harbor, then hosts Ellensburg at 5 p.m. Friday and Lakewood at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The team plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 29, at Squalicum and at a tournament starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Mark Morris High School.
Nooksack Valley 3, Anacortes 0
The Pioneers swept the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match 25-17, 25-19, 25-14 Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Kendyl Flynn tallied nine kills for the Seahawks while Tori Anthony finished with three kills and four blocks and Tatum Swapp had three kills.
Colby Carr finished with nine assists and Pearl McFadyen had seven.
Sedro-Woolley 3, Anacortes 0
The Cubs swept the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference contest, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16, Thursday, Sept. 15.
The Seahawks were led by Flynn (12 assists), Swapp (four kills) and Anthony (three kills).
