Boys Tennis
The Anacortes High School boys tennis team remains undefeated after three wins last week.
Monday results were not available at press time. The team hosts Lynden at 4 p.m. today, then play at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at Lakewood, and hosts Sehome at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. The team then plays at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Oak Harbor, and hosts Mount Vernon at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Anacortes 7, Sedro-Woolley 0
The Anacortes boys' tennis team swept Sedro-Woolley 7-0 on Sept. 19 in a Northwest Conference match.
"I would say it was our most complete match so far," said Anacortes coach Brad Moore. "All of the guys are really controlling the matches and playing very efficient tennis.
"It’s just so enjoyable as a coach to see 12 guys locked in and competing at such a high level. We have a long way to go, but they are taking steps every day."
At the top singles spot, Anacortes' Matthew Rutz defeated Owen Vellegas 6-2, 6-3. Colton Hong defeated Gibson Griffin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, Sawyer Nichols beat Connor Griffin 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3 and Andrew Doyle defeated Dylan Vance 6-0, 6-1 at No. 4.
In doubles, the Seahawks’ Sam Davis and Fletcher Olson defeated Otto Tesarick and Koe Greenough 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1. Marley Baker and Alex Tull won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 over Jordan Janicki and Billy Neeld. Ryker Kluft and Bryan Brar beat Logan Wise and Kevin Macagba 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
"Our senior leadership showed in our No. 1 singles (Rutz) and our No. 1 doubles (Davis and Olson) along with solid performances by the whole team," Moore said.
Anacortes 6, Squalicum 1
The Storm was no match for the Seahawks in the Northwest Conference match Wednesday, Sept. 21.
At No. 1 singles, Rutz won 7-5, 6-2 while Hong won at No. 2, 6-1, 6-3. Andrew Van Egdom got the 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 3.
In doubles, Davis and Olson won 6-3 (4-6), 6-3 at No. 1, Tyler Baumann and Baker won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2, and Tull and Brar won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 3.
Anacortes 5, Burlington-Edison 2
The Seahawks swept the singles en route to the Northwest Conference victory Thursday, Sept. 22.
Rutz defeated Spencer Betz 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1. Nichols won 6-0, 6-4 over Charlie Elliott at No. 2, and Hong beat Brandon Mair 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3. Van Egdom beat Michael Hoagland 6-2, 6-2 at No. 4.
"Anacortes is a great team and has a lot of depth and experience at all positions," said Burlington-Edison coach Ryan Wallace. "I knew going into this match we would have some great matches based on our previous matchup a few weeks ago, especially on the doubles side."
Davis and Olson of Anacortes won at the top doubles spot over Charlie King and Ian Powers 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
Payson Atkinson and Spencer Atkinson battled for a Tigers win at No. 2 over Marley Baker and Tyler Baumann 6-1, 4-6, 7-6(7-2).
Reese Gardner and Kounosuke Wilcox of Burlington-Edison topped Derek Betts and Brar 6-4, 6-0.
Football
The Anacortes High School football team's hot start to its 2022 season continued Friday, Sept. 23.
The Seahawks beat Lakewood 47-6 to keep its undefeated streak going.
Quarterback Rex Larson passed for 282 yards and two touchdowns, while receiver Hayden John had four catches for 173 yards and one touchdown.
Larson also rushed for two touchdowns.
The Seahawks' top two players in terms of rushing yardage were Carson Portz (two carries, 51 yards) and Brock Beaner (six carries, 40 yards, two touchdowns).
The Anacortes starters played only the first half.
The Seahawks are ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A state Associated Press poll.
The team will play at 7 p.m. Friday at Sedro-Woolley, then host Sehome at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, and play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at Squalicum.
Cross Country
The Anacortes cross country teams hosted Lynden, Ferndale and Mount Baker in a Northwest Conference meet on Thursday, Sept. 22.
On the girls' side, the Seahawks finished first with 17 points, followed by Lynden (59), Ferndale (77) and Mount Baker (101).
Anacortes’ Jessica Frydenlund finished first in 18 minutes, 19 seconds. Carolyn Chambers was second (20:20), Casey Lemrick finished third (20:42) and Abigail Goodwin was fifth (21:29) for the Seahawks.
Lynden won the boys’ meet with 19 points while the Seahawks tallied 44, followed by Ferndale (82) and Mount Baker (101).
Dylan Rowell led the Seahawks as he finished second (17:47). Anacortes' Frank Peterson was ninth (19:09) and Wolfie Strohschein (19:09) placed 10th.
Saturday, Sept. 24
The team will next take place in the Twilight Invite at 2:45 p.m. Saturday at Cedarcrest, then will compete at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and then the Skagit County Championships at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Girls Soccer
The girls picked up a tie last week to end up at a record of 2-1-2, as of Sunday.
Mondy results were not available at press time. Up next, they host Mount Vernon at 7 p.m. Thursday, play at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, at Burlington-Edison and then host Meridian at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, and Ferndale at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10.
Anacortes 2, Oak Harbor 2
The Anacortes girls' soccer team trailed at the half of its Northwest Conference opener against Oak Harbor on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Seahawks stormed back from a 2-0 deficit and managed a 2-2 tie against the Wildcats.
"We re-adjusted mentally at (the) half and came out strong putting two goals in the back of their net by 60 minutes in," said Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson. "... Hard fought game on both sides."
Camryn Kerr put the Seahawks on the board off an assist from Emma Foley. Reese Morgenthaler tied the game when she converted a pass from Jordan Zaharris for the goal.
Claire Schnabel was forced out of the game when the Seahawks keeper collided with a hard-charging Wildcat.
"With Erin Kennedy, our central mid in the goal, our team continued to press hard," Hanson said. "Camryn Kerr put the game-winning goal in the back of the net, but it was called back due to offsides."
The coach highlighted the play of Kennedy in the field, as well as in goal.
"Also great play by Emma Foley as a striker and midfielder," Hanson said.
Volleyball
The volleyball team picked up one win and two losses last week, to settle at a record of 2-5 overall and 2-3 in conference, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, they play at 7 p.m. Thursday at Squalicum, at 8 a.m. Saturday at Mark Morris High School and host Meridian at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, then play at 7 p.m. at Thursday, Oct. 6, at Mount Baker. The girls then host Burlington-Edison at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, and play against several teams at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Burlington-Edison.
Anacortes 3, Bellingham 1
The Seahawks improved their record with the 23-25, 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 victory Monday, Sept. 19.
Kendyl Flynn, Regan Hunt and Tori Anthony each had eight kills, Nyah Haney had seven and Tatum Swapp added six to go along with 12 digs.
Flynn also had 17 assists while Pearl McFadyen had nine assists and 12 digs.
Reese Illston had 16 digs and Sammie Baker served five aces.
Oak Harbor 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks fell in a match-up Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Ellensburg 3, Anacortes 0
The Seahawks dropped the nonconference match 25-13, 25-23, 25-20 Friday, Sept. 23.
Anacortes' Flynn had 10 kills and eight assists, Anthony five kills and four blocks, and McFadyen 11 assists.
Girls Swim and Dive
The girls swim and dive team took home another win last week, keeping themselves undefeated, as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available at press time. Up next, a Northwest Conference invitational is at 3 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday. The team will host Bellingham at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, compete at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Sehome, and host Oak Harbor at 2:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13.
Anacortes 114, Mount Vernon 55
The Seahawks had a strong showing in the Northwest Conference meet Thursday, Sept. 22.
Fiona Watkins and Annaly Ellis each won a pair of events for the Seahawks. Watkins won the 50 freestyle in 27.49 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 1:53. Ellis touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle (2:10.12) and 500 freestyle (5:50.72).
