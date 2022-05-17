Baseball
After falling by just one run in its first game at the Northwest 2A District Tournament semifinal game on May 10, the Anacortes High School baseball team came back to claim two wins to take third at districts and head on to the regional portion of the state tournament.
First, the team came up a single run short in its semifinal game against Archbishop Murphy.
That sent the team to a loser-out game against Cedarcrest on May 14. The team beat the Red Wolves 3-0 to keep its season alive.
Anacortes pitcher Staely Moore allowed two hits and struck out eight.
Jacob Hayes hit a first-inning solo homerun — his fifth homerun of the year — and brought in a run with a fifth-inning sacrifice fly.
Anacortes’ other run came in on a Gabe Bryant single in the sixth inning.
The Seahawks scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning May 14 to beat Burlington-Edison 5-4 in the third-place game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The win gave Anacortes a berth in the regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament.
“Baseball is a funny sport. A lot of weird things can happen,” Anacortes coach Pat Swapp said. “Fortunately for us, things got kind of weird in the seventh. Our kids did a great job of hanging in there and competing every pitch. We are very fortunate to keep our season going.”
Anacortes starting pitcher Hayes surrendered three runs on four hits over five innings, striking out seven. Moore earned the win, allowing one run in two-thirds of an inning of relief.
Anacortes (17-7) will play in the regionals this Saturday against W.F. West.
Softball
The Anacortes softball team heads to the 2A Northwest District Tournament this week, facing Cedarcrest at 4 p.m. today at Janicki Fields.
Sedro-Woolley 9,
Seahawks 2
The Seahawks fell to the Cubs in their last regular-season game on May 10.
Anacortes pitcher Riley Pirkle struck out 15.
Anacortes finished its regular season 6-8 in conference and 7-11 overall.
Girls tennis
The Anacortes doubles team of Erin Kennedy and Kendyl Flynn won two matches to advance into the 2A Northwest Conference tennis tournament semifinals on May 13.
The pair had wins of 7-5, 3-6, 6-0 over Burlington-Edison’s Hannah Herrgesell and Macee Holmes and 6-3, 7-6 over Lynden’s Sage Anderson and Grace Rice.
All Skagit County singles players were eliminated from the tournament.
The pairs team from Anacortes remained alive after the second day of play May 14.
The pair lost a morning semifinal to Kira Carlson and Ella Morrow of Bellingham 6-1, 6-4, but bounced back to beat Anna Palmer and Haley Ask of Bellingham 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
Monday results were not available at press time. Districts continued Tuesday.
Oak Harbor 5,
Anacortes 2
The Seahawks had wins at No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles in the Northwest Conference match May 10.
Kennedy and Flynn won 6-0, 6-4 in doubles, while Mikiah Dunham won 6-3, 6-2 in singles.
Track
Day one of the Northwest 2A Sub-District Track and Field meets was held May 11 at two sites.
Because Archbishop Murphy and Cedarcrest are the only 2A schools in the South, they were joined by Anacortes, Burlington-Edison and Lakewood at the meet at Cedarcrest Stadium in Duvall.
Sedro-Woolley and the remaining 2A schools competed in the North meet at Civic Stadium in Bellingham.
The top six finishers in each meet and the next four best marks between the North and South advance to the district meet.
In the South meet, Parker Mong of Anacortes crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 with a time of 4:29.05.
On the girls’ side, Anacortes’ Camryn Kerr finished first in the 100 (13.27) and Jessica Frydenlund outran the field in the 1,600 (5:05.43).
On May 13, Anacortes had wins from Mong in the 3,200 (9:52.37) and Luke Hanson in the 110 hurdles (18.22).
In the girls’ meet, Anacortes had wins from Caitlin Brar in the 800 (2:23.17), Frydenlund in the 3,200 (11:01.31), Breann Morgenthaler in the 100 hurdles (16.9), and its 400 relay team (52.01).
The team competes in the district competition at 3:30 p.m. today and Friday at Lakewood.
Girls Golf
The Northwest Conference girls golf teams competed May 11 at Avalon Golf Links.
Kiera Hines led Anacortes with a round of 61-61-122.
In the Skagit County Champsionship on May 12, Hines paced Anacortes with a 57.
The district tournament started Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
Boys Golf
The boys golf team competed at districts at noon Monday and Tuesday, but results were not available at press time.
