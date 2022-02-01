...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Anacortes High School Seahawks Roundup – Feb. 2, 2022
The Anacortes High School girls won one and lost one, resulting in a 5-10 record overall and 4-8 in the Northwest Conference as of Sunday.
Monday results were not available at press time. The team hosts Squalicum at 7:15 p.m. today and plays at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Oak Harbor to finish out its regular season.
District play starts Feb. 10.
Anacortes 55,
Mount Baker 50
The Seahawks were five points better than the Mountaineers in the Northwest Conference game Monday, Jan. 24.
Camryn Kerr led Anacortes in scoring with 21 points while Erin Kennedy finished with 10.
Meridian 38,
Anacortes 24
The Trojans beat the Seahawks in the conference game Saturday, Jan. 29.
Kerr finish with 12 points.
Boys basketball
The boys basketball team won twice last week to end up at a record of 7-7 overall and 5-7 in conference as of Monday.
Tuesday results were not available as of press time. The team hosts its last game of the regular season at 7:15 p.m. Thursday against Oak Harbor.
District play starts Feb. 9.
Anacortes 81,
Mount Baker 35
Anacortes won Tuesday, Jan. 25.
“The boys are starting to build a little momentum,” said Anacortes coach Brett Senff. “Playing harder and smarter.”
Braden Thomas led the Seahawks in scoring with 18 points while Gabe Eilertson scored 12 and Cameron Berow finished with 10.
Anacortes 58,
Meridian 36
The Seahawks bested the Trojans on Thursday, Jan. 27.
“The boys did a great job of locking in on the game plan from the start,” Senff said. “We are moving in the right direction.”
Jacob Hayes led Anacortes in scoring with 21 points and Brayden Thomas finished with 13.
Wrestling
The 2A sub-regional tournament is 9 a.m. Saturday at Sedro-Woolley.
Regionals start Feb. 12.
Anacortes defeated Mount Baker 43-34 and lost to Ferndale 39-33 in Northwest Conference action Thursday, Jan. 27.
With the score tied 33-33, Ferndale won the final match by pin at 285 pounds to secure the victory.
“We got off to a strong start with Dominic Ellertson getting a big win versus the No. 4 ranked kid in 3A,” Anacortes coach Michael Lomsdalen said. “The duel was back and forth all night.”
The Seahawks got pins from Syler Swain (126), Gavin Lang (138), Rylin Lang (160) and Evan Hopps (170).
“I’m so proud of these kids and how tough this team is,” Lomsdalen said. “These kids have come a long way, and the future is extremely bright for the future of Anacortes wrestling as we will be returning 12 of the 14 weight classes next year.”
