For the second year in a row, the Anacortes High School girls soccer team fell to Cedarcrest at the 2A District Tournament to end its season.
The girls battled through three rounds at the tournament, earning one win and then two losses.
The team fell to Cedarcrest 2-1 on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Anacortes' Charlotte Santos tied the game off an assist from Emma Foley after Cedarcrest got on the board by way of penalty kick.
"We equalized with a beautiful play down the weak side by our wingback Charlotte Santos," Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. "She distributed to Emma Foley at the top of 18 and received it back to finish with a shot over top of the keeper."
The game was 1-1 at the half.
Cedarcrest scored the game-winning goal in the second half as the shot bounced off the far post and into the net.
Anacortes was unable to find the equalizer.
"Sometimes in the game of soccer possession, good distribution and more opportunities do not equal a win," Hanson said. "Our first half of soccer was some of the best soccer I've seen in eight years at Anacortes. We did not capitalize on all of our opportunities, but I was proud."
The coach highlighted the play of Erin Kennedy at defensive mid, Emma Foley and Camryn Kerr as well as Santos.
"We were not ready to end our season, but we end proud of our growth and accomplishments," Hanson said.
The girls ended their season 8-5-4 overall and 5-3-3 in conference.
This team worked hard this year and will lose nine seniors to graduation, Hanson said in an email.
"My heart and our team will dearly miss the nine seniors leaving our program," she said. "They've been integral in setting the positive culture, and training the inexperienced players."
Even with that loss, the team has put in work on its foundation and should be strong moving forward, Hanson said in her email.
"We've laid a wonderful foundation with four starting freshmen and a (junior varsity) team that went 10-0-3 this year," she said. "We all sense we would have done well and continued to have success had our season continued."
Without as much experience on the field, the 2023 team will need to learn and adapt quickly when the new season starts, she said. That learning and growth should help them stand up against great teams.
"I look forward to who will rise as leaders and carry our team on to the next level," Hanson said.
– Skagit Publishing staff contributed to this report
