The Anacortes High School soccer team saw its season come to an end last week.
This year, 11 players will graduate, which will definitely leave a hole to fill, coach Brian Nelson said.
“It’s a significant loss,” he said.
Eight members of the varsity team will return next year.
However, some younger players are getting ready to move up to the varsity team, and they are improving, Nelson said.
Last year, the junior varsity team only won one of its games. This year, it went 8-4-1.
“It may take them some time to adjust to playing at a varsity level, but the future looks bright,” he said.
In its last game of the season, the Anacortes varsity team lost to the Bellingham Bayhawks 5-1 Tuesday, May 10, during the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The season started a little slow for the Seahawks as Nelson took the reigns as head coach for the first time.
The boys ended their season with an 8-7-3 record overall and 7-6-3 in the Northwest Conference.
“We had a few games that we probably should have won, but they didn’t go the way we wanted them to,” Nelson said.
As Nelson started, he had to figure out the team’s identity, move players around and figure out what would work best on the field.
“We were probably halfway through the season before we knew exactly how we were going to play the teams,” he said.
A highlight for him was the last few of the season when the team really started to play together in the best way.
“They looked phenomenal,” he said. “It was some of the most fun I’ve had on a soccer field, just watching them perform.”
One of the best games was when Anacortes took on Sehome May 7 during the district tournament, Nelson said.
Sehome is ranked second in the district. Anacortes made a few mistakes, and the other team capitalized on them. The Seahawks could have shut down, but they fought back. Ultimately, Anacortes lost the game lost 3-2, but put in a lot of effort, Nelson said.
“I’m proud of our boys,” he said.
When the team played Bellingham, players made some errors but never gave up and ended the season admirably, he said.
Nelson is a lifelong soccer player and moved to the area a few years ago after teaching and coaching in Texas for 20 years.
“For me, it’s about the beauty of the game, the complexity of it,” he said.
Nelson said the Seahawks have proven to be much more of a possession team than they first appeared, so he and his assistant coaches Ross Ramsdell and Matthew Cole worked with the young athletes on keeping the ball and building attack rhythms, Nelson said.
Finding a groove is all about finding the players’ strengths and using them, he said.
“I am trying to figure them out and put them in the best possible position for success,” he said.
Team captains Connor Barton, Aidan Pinson and Noah Hunter also helped.
“It really paid off,” Nelson said of the collaborative approach.
Another challenge the team faced this year was injuries and illness. Some pretty significant injuries forced the team to change its style a bit, Nelson said.
“We didn’t have everybody healthy until the last 2 1/2 weeks or so,” he said.
