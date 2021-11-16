The Anacortes High School swim and dive team took home a fourth-place trophy at the state competition this weekend.
The team earned 166 points and finished behind Pullman (330 points), Sammamish (223) and Sehome (221.5).
Anacortes junior Lindsay Brown finished as state runner-up in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 13.46 seconds.
Brown also placed third in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.76) and swam on the Seahawks’ two runner-up freestyle relay teams — the 200 (1:43.51) and the 400 (3:46.84).
She was joined on the 200 team by Jazmyn Capron, Sabine Hambleton and Fiona Watkins, and on the 400 team by Capron, Watkins and Annaly Ellis.
Watkins placed sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:03.96) and seventh in the 100 freestyle (57.24), while Ellis was third in the 500 freestyle (5:34.22) and eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:05.22).
Ellis, a junior, said going to state was a lot of fun this year, especially after the postseason did not happen last year.
Ellis also talked a little bit about why she loves swimming, which she has been doing since she was young.
“I really enjoy it,” she said. “I’ve just always swam, I don’t remember making that decision, I just was always in it.”
Swimming hits every aspect of her life, she said. It helps relieve stress and gives her a way to keep swimming.
“A lot of my friendships I get from swimming,” she said.
The state meet is more competitive than other meets during the season, she said. The team tapers off practices leading up to it and allows their bodies to rest, she said.
That, combined with the exciting competitive atmosphere and the cold water in the competition pool in Federal Way means the swimmers go extra fast, Ellis said.
Ellis said when she’s at the state meet she sees a lot of girls she swam against before, in high school and through the Thunderbird Aquatic Club.
“It’s nice to swim with them and see them go fast as well,” Ellis said.
Personally, she dropped time in both of her individual events.
State was hard this year because several girls weren’t feeling well. COVID-19 tests came back negative, but some couldn’t swim because they were sick, Ellis said. She ended up swimming in a relay race she did not expect to because of it.
Overall, she said she’s happy with how things went this year.
“I’m really proud of everyone,” she said.
Mica Gold, a junior, experienced state for the first time this year.
“I was nervous until my first race, actually,” she said. “Then, I was in the heat of the moment. It was nerve-wracking but exciting.”
Everyone worked really hard and had fun, she said.
“It was gratifying to see us get that fourth-place trophy,” Gold said.
Gold competed in the 200 medley relay and the 500-yard freestyle event, which is a long event.
“It was nice to have gotten it done,” she said.
Looking back at the season, a highlight this year was districts, she said. Everyone had worked to get to that point and broke records for themselves.
“There were great accomplishments for everyone,” Gold said.
