The Anacortes High School girls swim team recently hit the pool again for the season, and Coach Leslie Mix said the goal is to continue the success from last year.
The girls had an undefeated dual meet season last year, placed second at the district competition and went on to win fourth at the state level.
"I am looking forward to in-person dual meets with no restrictions on spectators and athletes," Mix said in an email. "Last year we were mask police and it was not fun. I am looking forward to seeing everyone having a great time and enjoying each other."
Practices are going well, and everyone is getting back into shape to compete this year, she said.
"The team looks strong and full of fun people," Mix wrote in her email.
The following is her team lineup:
Some key newcomers this year are sophomore Laney Brown (freestyle and backstroke), sophomore Morgan Dickison (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), freshman Samantha Feller (all strokes), sophomore Ivy Holson (freestyle and backstroke), freshman Jillian Hunter (individual medley and freestyle), freshman Allison Lehmann (all strokes), freshman Sofia Martinez (all strokes), freshman Amelia Myers (all strokes), freshman Cora Myers (all strokes), senior Isabel Tabor (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle) and freshman Katie Wallace (all strokes).
Key returners this year are sophomore MJ Anderson (all strokes), senior Lindsay Brown (individual medley, breaststroke and butterfly), senior Hailey Claridge (freestyle and backstroke), junior Emily Cox (freestyle and backstroke), sophomore Morgan Dickison (backstroke and freestyle), senior Annaly Ellis (backstroke, freestyle and butterfly), sophomore Silvia Ellis (individual medley and breaststroke), junior Jocelyn Garner (all strokes), senior Mica Gold (all strokes), sophomore Morgan Gudmundson (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), senior Sabine Hambleton (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), sophomore Violet Holson (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), junior Ella Martinez (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), sophomore Gabriella Vianca Ocampo (individual medley and freestyle), senior Cierra Rogers (all strokes), sophomore Bindi Sjogren (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle), senior Fiona Watkins (backstroke and freestyle) and sophomore Isabella Zavala (backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle).
"I think that this team will be very successful," Mix said in her email. "I think that they will continue to dominate the Northwest Conference."
Meanwhile, the team hopes to find a dive coach this year.
"Looking for someone that is interested in learning the sport of diving and working with young people," Mix wrote. "If they have some experience in dive or gymnastics that is even better."
