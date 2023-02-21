With a state champion diver and some winning relay teams, plus personal bests for all competitions, the Anacortes High School swim and dive team earned a second-place finish at the Class 2A State Championships last weekend.
"I'm very pleased with how they did," Coach Leslie Mix said.
Every swimmer earned personal bests, and every team member contributed points to the final score.
"Everyone contributed to the score in one way or another; it was a total team effort," Mix said.
Senior Zephy Blee became the second Skagit County diver to win a state title as he stood atop the podium inside the King County Aquatic Center.
Blee capped his prep career Thursday, Feb. 15, by claiming the Class 2A boys' diving title with a final score of 315.85. It's the second year in a row that Blew has earned the title.
"It feels pretty cool," he said.
Mix said his dives looked the best they had all season.
A few days after Blee earned his title, Anacortes placed first in both the 200-yard medley relay (1 minute, 39.71 seconds) and the 200-freestyle relay (1:30.21).
Anacortes finished with 245 team points, 41 behind state champion Pullman.
Individually, Anacortes' Zachary Harris was second in the 100 breaststroke (59.78) and sixth in the 200 individual medley (2:01.20); Will McClintock was fourth in the 50 freestyle (21.79) and fourth in 100 backstroke (54.43); Finn McFarland was seventh in the 500 freestyle (5:09.93); Joseph Arrington was eighth in the 200 freestyle (1:54.45); and John Hernandez was eighth in the 100 freestyle (50.51) and eighth in the 100 backstroke (58.52).
In the preliminary rounds, Harris had the top time in the 100-yard breaststroke. The junior swam his prelim in 59.62 seconds. He also was sixth fastest in the prelims for the 200 individual medley (2:02.37).
Several other Anacortes swimmers earned top spots on their way to the finals.
McClintock had the second-fastest prelim time in the 100 backstroke (53.15 seconds) and third-fastest in the 50 freestyle (22.57 seconds); Hernandez was sixth fastest in the 100 freestyle (50.12) and fifth fastest in the 100 backstroke (55.67); McFarland seventh fastest in the 500 freestyle (5:10.66); and Arrington eighth fastest in the 200 freestyle (1:52.69).
The 200 freestyle team had the fastest prelim time (1:30.19) and the 200 medley team was second fastest (1:40.77).
Even before the state tournament, the team went undefeated against 2A teams in its regular season and then won the district championship.
The swimmers competed against teams from larger schools at the Kentwood Invite and really stretched themselves, Mix said. They didn't win but took home many state-qualifying times.
Seven seniors will graduate this year, but there is a good group of younger swimmers to help fill that space, Mix said. The Thunderbird Aquatic Club is a great program that helps bring many swimmers to the AHS team, she said.
To prepare for state, Blee said he worked on cleaning up his dives and making sure his entries were the cleanest they could be.
He performed 11 dives at the tournament.
Blee said he likes dives that involve flipping and twisting the best, something that makes sense with his inspiration to start diving, which was a love of flipping on the trampoline.
McClintock said the victory in the relays on the final day was the highlight of the state tournament.
"Both of them were really exciting races," he said.
Heading into the state tournament, the team focused on transitions and starts to make sure those relays were going smoothly, McClintock said.
Harris said he was the last one to race on the relay team. When he started, he was a full body length behind but covered the gap and pulled ahead to win by just a fraction of a second.
He also earned his lowest time ever on an individual race during the preliminary portion.
The tournament was a good end to the season, he said.
"I'm glad we got second with only 10 people competing. That's pretty impressive," Harris said.
McClintock said one of the best things about swimming is it really is against the clock. Swimmers can rely on their teams, but it's also about individuals and how they perform.
"It's about discipline and grit," he said.
