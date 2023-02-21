Anacortes swim
The Anacortes High School boys swim and dive team earned a second-place finish at last weekend's Class 2A State Championships.

 Lindsey Miller / Contributed

With a state champion diver and some winning relay teams, plus personal bests for all competitions, the Anacortes High School swim and dive team earned a second-place finish at the Class 2A State Championships last weekend.

"I'm very pleased with how they did," Coach Leslie Mix said.


