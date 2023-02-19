The Anacortes High School boys' basketball team is going into state tournament play on a high note.
The Seahawks beat Sehome 55-45 on Feb. 18 in the championship game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
The Anacortes High School boys' basketball team is going into state tournament play on a high note.
The Seahawks beat Sehome 55-45 on Feb. 18 in the championship game of the Northwest 2A District Tournament.
"If you were wanting to watch a fantastic high school basketball game, tonight was that night," Anacortes coach Brett Senff said. "This game showcased two of the top teams in the state, and the atmosphere proved that."
Anacortes is ranked No. 4 in the Associated Press Class 2A state poll, and Sehome is No. 5.
The Seahawks are 21-2 heading into the regional round of the Class 2A State Tournament. The date and time of that game are pending, but Anacortes, coming in at the No. 2 seed, will take on the No. 7-seeded Prosser team. The remainder of the state tournament takes place March 1-4 in Yakima.
At the district championship game, Anacortes' Brady Beaner scored 20 points, while Davis Fogle finished with 16.
"The way our kids were locked in defensively tonight could bring a tear to your eye," Senff said. "Sehome is one of the best offensive basketball teams in Washington, but our boys came out fearless and motivated."
Earlier in the tournament, Anacortes took on the Lakewood Cougars in the semi-final game Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Anacortes edged out the Cougars 52-49.
"Lakewood is one of those programs that you know you are in for a battle whenever you play each other," Senff said. "They are coached well, they play hard, and they always have a game plan that makes it tough for whoever they play."
Fogle led the Seahawks with 16 points while being the heightened focus of the Lakewood defense. John-Fritz Von Hagel and Jacob Hayes scored 13 points apiece.
"(Fogle) had two guys guarding him all night long and made a lot of the right plays at the right time," Senff said. "Jacob had his work cut out for him as there were bodies collapsing in on him when he had the ball."
The entire squad's efforts impressed the coach.
"Our boys were resilient," Senff added. "They battled through Lakewood runs, rebounded tenaciously and came away with a victory. Great team win, good battle between two of the top programs in the Northwest Conference."
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.