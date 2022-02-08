The Anacortes High School wrestling team continues to find wins on the mat, earning themselves trophies and the chance to move on to the postseason.
Eight students from Anacortes qualified for the regional tournament at Saturday’s Northwest Conference district tournament. Regionals are Feb. 12 at Lindbergh High School in Renton.
Anacortes had champions in Gavin Lang (138) and Kaden Jacobson (182), and runners-up in Jordan Jopson (126), Rylin Lang (152) and Garrett Bickley (285).
Other Seahawks going to state are Talin Kerr (106), Dominic Ellertson (106) and Skyler Swain (126).
Lang has had his eyes set on state for a couple of years. He placed eighth in 2020 as a sophomore. Then in 2021, COVID-19 canceled the postseason.
This year, ranked fourth in the state, he’s ready. The rest of his team is with him.
“The season has gone very well,” coach Michael Lomsdalen said. “They keep improving.”
The team is young with only two seniors and about 15 freshmen, he said.
“The future is really bright,” Lomsdalen said.
Some major victories this year came against Oak Harbor (when they earned the newly named Anchor Trophy) and against Burlington.
“We haven’t beaten Burlington since I’ve been here,” Lomsdalen said. “It’s neat to see. I’m so proud of these kids.”
In the past, with a small program and new wrestlers, the team lost more than it won. Now, it is bringing home victories and looking at a strong placement in the postseason, he said.
One wrestler who should do well is Lang, who is in a leadership position with the team.
“Gavin’s always been a class act, on and off the mat,” Lomsdalen said. “He’s everything a coach could want.”
Lang, a senior, said he loves wrestling.
“It teaches you a lot and pushes you,” he said.
There’s a lot to love about it, but nothing quite beats the rush of “getting your hand raised when you win,” he said.
He likes that he can be a part of a team but also take on each challenge as an individual.
He also said the future is bright for the Seahawks, as younger wrestlers are stepping up to compete.
Jopson is a freshman this year but said he’s been wrestling his whole life.
“I’m hoping to make it to state this year,” he said.
He likes competing as an individual and taking part in a sport that his family is excited about, too. They come and watch and cheer him on, he said.
The best way to succeed comes down to effort.
“You have to continue to work and not give up,” Jopson said.
Freshman Talin Kerr also played at middle school and for the Hawkeyes club team.
The Seahawks have a lot of passion and competitiveness that will push them forward, he said.
His highlight of the year was winning the Anchor Trophy against Oak Harbor.
“That was a cool team moment,” he said.
The season is going great, with freshmen given the chance to step up and help the team toward victory, Kerr said.
