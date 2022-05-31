Three Anacortes High School boys tennis players have been waiting months to show their skills at the 2A state tournament.
Though the season finished in October, the boys had to wait until May 27-28 to compete at the state level.
Coach Brad Moore said they worked hard in the off-season, and he got to work with them again just 21 days before the tournament started.
Anacortes finished ninth as a team and two of the boys placed, though each missed out on a top finish by a few points, Moore said.
“It was a little rough,” senior Bridger Wakely said. “We all play spring sports, so we haven’t had as much time to practice. If we were still in-season, I think everything would have gone a lot better.”
He said he enjoyed competing with his teammates at state, though.
“It was a good experience, even though I personally thought we could place higher.”
Doubles team Wakely and Sawyer Nichols, a sophomore, earned a seventh-place finish.
The team started off with a 2-0 (7-5, 6-2) win against Ridgefield’s Mikey Nester and Ryan Gruber before falling 2-0 (6-1, 6-4) to Josh Smith and Drake Jones of North Kitsap.
Then, the duo bested Jack Wang and Jordan Wang, from Sammamish, 2-1 (5-7, 6-2, 7-5), but fell to Clive Iwersen and Isaac Knickerehm from Bellingham 2-0 (7-5, 6-4) to end up at seventh place.
The duo is one the boys have played before, Moore said. He called them friend-rivals. They played practice matches against each other, faced off in conference play and then played at districts before waiting a few more months and ending up against each other at state.
It was “about as close as it could get,” but the Bellingham team ended up ahead, Moore said.
“It was a full-circle moment,” Wakely said of playing the same team of friendly rivals.
Also competing for the team was junior Matthew Rutz.
After losing his first match at state 2-1 (0-6, 6-4, 6-1) against W.F. West’s Justin Chung, Rutz won 2-0 against Reef Gelder from Port Angeles (6-4, 6-2). Then, he fell to Aaron Villarreal of Othello (6-7, 6-2, 6-3). Villarreal went on to take fifth place.
The matches were tight, and if things had gone a little differently, Rutz would have placed, too, Moore said.
“He’s a great competitor and a great leader,” Moore said.
Overall, the boys played strong tennis, and Moore said he’s happy with the outcome.
“They played competitively out there, in every match,” Moore said.
The boys hadn’t competed since fall, and it’s been even longer since there was a state tournament, Moore said. The last one was in 2019.
With some strong returners like Rutz and Nichols, and some promising freshmen, things are looking good for the future of Anacortes tennis, Moore said.
Of course, that will happen sooner than for most athletes finishing up their fall season.
After a summer session, the boys tennis team takes the court again starting the second week of August.
As Wakely graduates, he said he plans to play some club tennis to stay in the game and that he is grateful for the coaches and his time playing with Anacortes.
