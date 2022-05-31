Anacortes High School runner Jessica Frydenlund brought home two top-five performances at the state 2A track and field championship at Mount Tahoma Stadium.
She earned a fourth-place finish in the girls 3,200-meter race with a time of 10 minutes, 52.25 seconds.
She also earned a fifth-place finish in the 1,600-meter race (5:05.06). Her teammate Caitlin Brar finished 14th in the same race (5:22.99).
The only other Seahawk to place in the final round was Parker Mong, who finished 12th in the boys 3,200-meter race (9:40.01).
Other Seahawks placed in the preliminary rounds.
Cate Griggs and Amy Hanson placed 11th place each in the 800-meter race (2:24.16) and 300-meter hurdles (50.01), respectively.
Moses Pittis placed 12th in the boys 100-meter dash (11.63) and Breann Morgenthaler placed 14th in the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.46).
Things didn’t go quite as planned, Frydenlund said. The weather was rainy and stormy — the worst Coach Brad Templeton said he’s seen for a meet like this in almost 30 years of coaching.
Frydenlund said she was also up against new competitors. The result was less than she expected.
“Once I got up on the big stage running with them, it was definitely different,” she said.
Still, she’s proud of what she did do.
“I know that I raced as hard as I could,” she said.
She said the rest of the team raced well, too.
Mong made it to state as a sophomore, an impressive feat, Frydenlund said.
Frydenlund is a junior this year, and it was her first opportunity to see a track and field state tournament. The last one held was in spring 2019, and the pandemic canceled the next two years.
Only one of the seven athletes competing for Anacortes had been to the competition. Pittis traveled as a freshman after qualifying as an alternate.
The only other senior competing at state this year was Brar, who Templeton said has been a top-level athlete for four years.
Pittis was up against two sprinters who are nationally ranked, Templeton said. In an ordinary year, he would likely have finished in the top few, but the “sheer amount of talent in this state” meant a lower finish.
Even with the weather, the tournament featured a packed stadium for all three days, much more than normal. People were excited to get back out and watch these athletes compete, the coach said.
The Anacortes team, which is smaller than last year, is young this year, with some learning track for the first time.
That’s one reason Anacortes has more runners competing than those on the field side of track and field, Templeton said. It takes time to gete young athletes to try out field events, such as javelin, shotput or jumping, instead of events like running or sprinting that they already know.
“They need to be encouraged to try out those field events,” he said.
As the team grows a little older, the number of events it competes in should grow, Templeton said.
This year, the team had 65 athletes, down from 83 last year. Templeton said there could be a few reasons for that, including other sports like lacrosse pulling some athletes away.
The team will lose 12 when seniors graduate, but there are some strong competitors coming back, he said.
“We should show well next year,” he said.
