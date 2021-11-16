The Anacortes High School volleyball team is headed to state.
After a loss to Burlington-Edison, the Seahawks came back strong to win their next two games. Their third-place finish in the 2A district tournament earned them a trip to the state tournament, which is Friday and Saturday in Yakima.
Anacortes took on Burlington-Edison on Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The Tigers (16-3) came away with the 25-13, 23-25, 25-22, 25-17 victory to clinch a state berth.
Anacortes standouts included Skyler Whisler (14 kills), Kendyl Flynn (15 kills), Kenna Flynn (34 assists) and Ariana Bickley (29 digs).
The Seahawks then beat Sedro-Woolley 25-16, 25-9, 25-12 and Archbishop Murphy 25-11, 25-19, 25-12 on Nov. 13 to finish third in the district tournament.
Against Sedro-Woolley, Anacortes’ Kendyl Flynn had six kills; Whisler 12 kills; Reese Illston three aces; Kenna Flynn 20 assists and three aces; and Bickley 11 digs and four aces.
Against Archbishop Murphy, Kendyl Flynn had six kills; Whisler 12 kills; Kenna Flynn 20 assists and nine digs; and Bickley 11 digs.
“It was a solid performance by the entire team today,” Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp said. “Our defense made some amazing plays. They were all focused and played consistently with each other and for each other. As a coach, I couldn’t ask for more from my team.”
