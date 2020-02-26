Two Anacortes wrestlers competed at the Mat Classic XXXII on Feb. 21 and 22, with sophomore Gavin Lang taking home an eighth-place finish at 120 pounds.

Lang first beat with Selah’s Evan Anderson, a senior, 11-2, then fell to Woodland’s Josiah Sanders, senior. 

In his consolation bracket, he faced off with sophomore Kieron Lawes of Orting and fell 10-4.

Senior Clare Walters fell in the first round to Graham-Kapowsin High School junior Joanna Vanderwood at 125 pounds with a score of 5-4, then fell again to freshman Alexandria Kauffman Templeton of Olympic High School 19-3.

