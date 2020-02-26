Two Anacortes wrestlers competed at the Mat Classic XXXII on Feb. 21 and 22, with sophomore Gavin Lang taking home an eighth-place finish at 120 pounds.
Lang first beat with Selah’s Evan Anderson, a senior, 11-2, then fell to Woodland’s Josiah Sanders, senior.
In his consolation bracket, he faced off with sophomore Kieron Lawes of Orting and fell 10-4.
Senior Clare Walters fell in the first round to Graham-Kapowsin High School junior Joanna Vanderwood at 125 pounds with a score of 5-4, then fell again to freshman Alexandria Kauffman Templeton of Olympic High School 19-3.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.