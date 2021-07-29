Three Anacortes Little League teams competed at state over the past week.
Both the majors team (ages 10-12) and the juniors team (ages 13-14) dropped two games in a row to be eliminated from the tournament.
The minors team (8-11) lost its first game Saturday against Walla Walla Valley then again to Chehalis Monday.
